Meghan Markle Steps Out for Birthday Date Night With Prince Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out in style for a lowkey date night in Montecito to celebrate her 42nd birthday.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a royally cute date night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a dinner date at the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito to celebrate Meghan's 42nd birthday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair was also accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen.

For their late night outing, Meghan wore a black-and-white striped strapless full-length dress paired with black sandals. As for Harry, his ensemble included a blue linen shirt and light-colored pants.

The couple's public appearance came just hours after they released a video in which they were seen surprising recipients who received the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants with phone calls. (The fund is an initiative created to supporting young leaders at the forefront of the technology movement.)

"Thank you for doing everything that you do," Prince Harry, who shares kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2, with Meghan, told the recipients, per People. "Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan added, "They don't know it yet, but they will!"

Their outing also comes nearly three months after the couple, along with Meghan's mom Doria Ragland, were involved in a car chase after attending the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards in NYC.

At the time, their rep told E! News that the "relentless pursuit" lasted "over two hours, resulted in multiple near collisions involving other drivers on the road, pedestrians and two NYPD officers."

Authorities also addressed the incident in a May 17 statement, telling E! News, "There were numerous photographers that made their transport challenging. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived at their destination and there were no reported collisions, summonses, injuries, or arrests in regard."

