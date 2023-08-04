Meghan Markle Steps Out for Birthday Date Night With Prince Harry

Watch : Meghan Markle's Breakout Show Shatters Netflix Record

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry enjoyed a royally cute date night.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped out for a dinner date at the Italian restaurant Tre Lune in Montecito to celebrate Meghan's 42nd birthday, according to photos obtained by the Daily Mail. The pair was also accompanied by their friend Matt Cohen.

For their late night outing, Meghan wore a black-and-white striped strapless full-length dress paired with black sandals. As for Harry, his ensemble included a blue linen shirt and light-colored pants.

The couple's public appearance came just hours after they released a video in which they were seen surprising recipients who received the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund grants with phone calls. (The fund is an initiative created to supporting young leaders at the forefront of the technology movement.)

"Thank you for doing everything that you do," Prince Harry, who shares kids Archie Harrison, 4, and Lilibet Diana, 2, with Meghan, told the recipients, per People. "Our kids especially are incredibly grateful."

Meghan added, "They don't know it yet, but they will!"