Stop What You’re Doing: It’s the Last Weekend to Shop These Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Attention, shoppers. The Nordstrom Anniversary Sale is almost over. This is the last weekend to get major deals on beauty, fashion, wellness, and home items. Whether you already shopped and you want to shop again or if you've been procrastinating, there's no need to worry. There are still so many amazing deals that you will regret missing out on.
Relax with this supremely plush UGG blanket that's on sale for just $65. Score $90 worth of Patchology under eye gels for only $50. Get $33 off the iconic Spanx Faux Leather Leggings. Looking for more great deals? Keep on reading for some E! Shopping Editor-approved finds.
Nordstrom Anniversary Sale Deals
UGG Coastline Plush Throw Blanket
Enjoy luxury while you lounge with this incredibly plush throw blanket from UGG. It also comes in 6 colors.
Patchology Dawn to Dusk Essential Daily Eye Gel Duo Set
Hydrate your dry, fatigued under-eyes with these gels. Use one pair in the morning and the other at night for the ultimate skincare rejuvenation.
GHD Platinum+ Styler 1-Inch Flat Iron
GHD's smart iron predicts your hair's needs for quick styling and less damage on your strands.
MAC Prep + Prime Fix+ Face Primer & Makeup Setting Spray Duo Set
MAC Cosmetics has always come through with makeup that you will keep restocking forever for your beauty routine. The MAC Cosmetics Prep + Prime Fix+ Primer & Setting Spray is one of those holy grail products.
You can use this spray on bare skin for hydration, before makeup as a primer, after getting ready to look in your look, and throughout the day for spritzes of hydration. In addition to refreshing your skin, the formula has soothing ingredients, like green tea, chamomile, and cucumber. This spray is an absolute classic and a total game-changer.
NARS Blush Duo
The award-winning NARS Orgasm Blush is truly iconic. Get a beautiful glow from this weightless powder that's incredibly soft and blendable. You can keep both of these for yourself or you can give one to a friend as a gift. This is just one of those super-flattering shades that looks stunning on all skin tones.
A shopper declared, "Best universal blush pigment. Favorite of all time." Another reviewed, "Buildable, beautiful, goes with EVERYTHING!!!!!!!"
Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner
Upgrade your cleaning with the Dyson V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. It is lightweight, powerful, and versatile, since it works on all floor types.
Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Eye Mask, Socks & Scrunchie Travel Set
Relax with super soft socks, scrunchie, eye mask, and carrying case. There are 2 colors to choose from.
UGG Discoquette Genuine Shearling Slide Slipper
Step into comfort with these plush platform slides, which come in six colors.
Steve Madden Cassady Loafer Mule
These shoes look polished and they feel incredibly comfortable. You will look and feel put together the instant you put these on.
Open Edit Longline Shawl Collar Cardigan
This sweater feels incredibly comfortable and it adds understated elegance to any outfit. It also comes in black and beige.
Spanx Faux Leather Leggings
Get sleek compression without the discomfort of constricting leggings.
Nest New York Grapefruit Candle Duo
This bestselling candle duo smells amazing its frosted, striped glass is the perfect complement to any design aesthetic.
MAC Cosmetics Treasured Kiss Lip Kit
This two piece lip set delivers a universally flattering color combination that is long-lasting, yet comfortable, on your lips.
Marc Fisher LTD Georgiey Pointed Toe Knee High Boot
Sleek knee high boots will always be in style. These come in black leather, black suede, and beige leather.
Zella Strength Performance Court Dress
Step up your style with this athletic dress. It comes in pink, black, and
Still shopping? Check out this Free People flash sale.