The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Is Coming: All the Dreamy Details

These summer days are not over just yet.
Ahead of its season two finale, Prime Video confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty series, based on Jenny Han's book trilogy of the same name, will return for season three.
Unlike the season one's seven episodes and season two's eight episodes, the upcoming installment will have 10 episodes, according to a Prime Video news release.
"Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story," Vernon Sanders, the head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. "We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to."
However, Prime Video noted that production on the show will not start amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (The two unions, representing screenwriters and actors, respectively, called for a strike earlier this year after failing to reach a contract deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)
While no cast members—including stars Lola Tung, Christopher Briney or Gavin Casalegno—are yet attached to the project, Summer will see the return of Jenny and Sarah Kucserka as showrunners.
The Summer I Turned Pretty follows Isabel "Belly" Conklin (Lola), who finds herself caught in a love triangle between brothers Conrad (Christopher) and Jeremiah Fisher (Gavin.)
"The Summer I Turned Pretty is a multigenerational drama that hinges on a love triangle between one girl and two brothers, the ever-evolving relationship between mothers and their children, and the enduring power of strong female friendship," the show's synopsis read. "It is a coming-of-age story about first love, first heartbreak, and the magic of that one perfect summer."
No release date for season three has been announced yet.
In meantime, season one and season two are available to stream on Prime Video.