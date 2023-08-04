The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 3 Is Coming: All the Dreamy Details

Watch : The Summer I Turned Pretty Season 2 Has a Release Date

These summer days are not over just yet.

Ahead of its season two finale, Prime Video confirmed that The Summer I Turned Pretty series, based on Jenny Han's book trilogy of the same name, will return for season three.

Unlike the season one's seven episodes and season two's eight episodes, the upcoming installment will have 10 episodes, according to a Prime Video news release.

"Jenny Han is a gifted storyteller, whose fans have been clamoring for the third chapter of this story," Vernon Sanders, the head of television for Amazon and MGM Studios said in a statement. "We're excited today to share the news that they have a lot more Summer to look forward to."

However, Prime Video noted that production on the show will not start amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes. (The two unions, representing screenwriters and actors, respectively, called for a strike earlier this year after failing to reach a contract deal with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)