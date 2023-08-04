Tim McGraw Reveals His Daughters Only Want to Sing With Mom Faith Hill

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's perpetual bliss doesn't yet include a family collab—for a reason.
While the couple has released multiple songs together over the years—including "Let's Make Love" and "The Rest of Our Life"—McGraw is hoping they can one day record a track that also includes their three daughters: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.
"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I talk about it all the time."
There's just one problem: The way they love him doesn't include a family performance.
"They're like, ‘I ain't singing with you, Dad,'" the 56-year-old revealed. "They'll sing with mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."
Living up to the lyrics of "Humble and Kind," McGraw went on to praise Hill's true talents, noting he would never say never on collaborating with her once again.
"She makes me an exponentially better singer because, in my opinion, she's one of the greatest singers in the world," he shared. "And so having to keep up with her singing really makes me step up my game."
As for his not-so-little girls, the country star gushed, "They're the life of the party every time they're around, and they just inspire us in so many ways."
Though McGraw and Hill tied the knot back in 1996, the wild ones have managed to keep the romance alive all these years.
For Hill's birthday last year, the "Don't Take the Girl" artist shared a tribute dedicated to "My best friend My soul mate The love of my life."
"I can't believe that I get to spend my days and nights with you for the rest of my life!" McGraw wrote on Instagram. "You are such a remarkable person and our 3 daughters could not have a better role model in their lives......We love you baby!"
