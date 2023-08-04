Tim McGraw Reveals His Daughters Only Want to Sing With Mom Faith Hill

Watch : Tim McGraw Reveals How He & Faith Hill Settle Musical Differences

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill's perpetual bliss doesn't yet include a family collab—for a reason.

While the couple has released multiple songs together over the years—including "Let's Make Love" and "The Rest of Our Life"—McGraw is hoping they can one day record a track that also includes their three daughters: Gracie, 26, Maggie, 24, and Audrey, 21.

"I'd love to do a song with all five of us at some point," he told Entertainment Tonight. "I talk about it all the time."

There's just one problem: The way they love him doesn't include a family performance.

"They're like, ‘I ain't singing with you, Dad,'" the 56-year-old revealed. "They'll sing with mom, but I'm probably not up to par with the rest of them. I'm the worst singer in the family."

Living up to the lyrics of "Humble and Kind," McGraw went on to praise Hill's true talents, noting he would never say never on collaborating with her once again.