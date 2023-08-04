This Eye-Catching Dress Will Be Your Summer Go-To and Amazon Has 33 Colors To Choose From

Shoppers love this dress. Some of these rave reviews will convince you to shop.

Prettygarden Casual Summer Midi Dress

A shopper said, "I got a lot of compliments and friends said they thought it was from Anthropologie. The puffy sleeves can go up on your shoulders if you prefer, but it looks cuter with them down."

Another raved, "I can't get over our beautiful this dress is. So well made, comfortable, and the perfect fit. It fits true to size and isn't form fitting at all. This dress is so flattering and will be on any body type!! This is definitely a great purchase for a wedding guest or just to have. I get so many compliments every time I wear it. So pretty!!!"

Someone shared, "I went on a trip to Pismo Beach and was looking for a breezy summer dress to wear that was a maxi dress. I picked this dress out and it ended up fitting perfectly and looking really cute. I liked the design on my dress that I choose."

"This dress is amazing! Flattering in all the right spots and hits the current fashion trend for midi dresses. I cannot say enough positive things about this dress. It is comfortable, perfectly fitted to size and looks amazing. I received so many compliments both times. I wore the dress at different events in different colors," a reviewer wrote.

