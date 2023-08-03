Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Michael Fogel

Watch : Bachelor Nation Star Amanda Stanton Marries Michael Fogel

Oh, baby! Bachelor Nation is growing by one.

Amanda Stanton recently announced that she's expecting a baby with husband Michael Fogel.

"Mom + Dad," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram Aug. 3 while giving fans their first look at her baby bump. "Baby Fogel due in January."

And Amanda is thrilled that she can finally share the news with her followers.

"We have some catching up to do!" she continued. "I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"

In addition to giving a "huge thank you" to the couple's families and friends for their support, Amanda thanked "all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol)."

And the reality star intends to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy, adding, "Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!"