Bachelor Nation's Amanda Stanton Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Michael Fogel

Oh, baby! Bachelor Nation is growing by one.
Amanda Stanton recently announced that she's expecting a baby with husband Michael Fogel.
"Mom + Dad," the Bachelor in Paradise star wrote on Instagram Aug. 3 while giving fans their first look at her baby bump. "Baby Fogel due in January."
And Amanda is thrilled that she can finally share the news with her followers.
"We have some catching up to do!" she continued. "I have been dreaming of this day for so long & I am so excited to finally share the news with you all!! The last few months have truly been everything I have dreamt of and more and I'm finding myself constantly trying to just slow down & soak up every second!"
In addition to giving a "huge thank you" to the couple's families and friends for their support, Amanda thanked "all of you who secretly knew and were so gracious & patient with me (lol)."
And the reality star intends to keep her fans updated on her pregnancy, adding, "Can't wait to share the rest of this journey with you all!"
Amanda is already mom to daughters Kinsley, 11, and Charlie, 9, who she shares with her ex-husband Nick Buonfiglio. And as she revealed on Instagram Stories, she broke the news that they're getting a sibling by presenting them with a "big sisters" cake.
The news comes almost a year after Amanda and Michael tied the knot. The pair exchanged vows in a California wedding in September 2022 after nearly two years of dating.
Previously, fans watched Amanda's journey to find love on Ben Higgins' season of The Bachelor, which premiered in 2016. Later that year, she appeared on season three of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged to Josh Murray. They announced their breakup in early 2017, and she returned for season four later that year.
And as Amanda and Michael look towards their rosy future with a growing family, they received an outpouring of love from her fellow Bachelor Nation members.
"Baby besties," Clare Crawley, who recently announced she and husband Ryan Dawkins are expecting a baby girl via surrogate, wrote in the comments. "Congrats!!!!!" Added Tia Booth, who welcomed son Tatum with fiancé Taylor Mock in December, "YAYYYY!!!! So excited for you!!!!"