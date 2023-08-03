Southern Charm's Season 9 Trailer Teases 2 Shocking Hookups

Southern Charm's Taylor Ann Green is at the center of a love triangle with ex Shep Rose and Austen Kroll in the scandalous first look at season nine. Plus, Madison LeCroy is talking pregnancy.

A surprising new love triangle is rocking Southern Charm.

In the Bravo series' just-released season nine trailer, Taylor Ann Green seemingly rekindles her romance with ex Shep Rose—while also starting a new fling with Austen Kroll.

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

And she's not Austen's only ex digging for details on the alleged PDA as Olivia Flowers goes straight to the source, asking Taylor, "Did ya'll hook up or anything?" However, proving she's not interested in kissing and telling, Taylor denies it, saying, "Never, swear on my life."

Later, Taylor and Shep are seen fighting and accusing each other of cheating during their two-year relationship. But despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities still have feelings for each other.

After Austen announces, "Shep and Taylor banged," the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."

As for newlywed Madison, it seems she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together. "Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."

See everything to come—including new castmembers, a shocking physical fight and a wild trip to Jamaica—in the trailer above.

Keep reading to learn more about season nine before Southern Charm returns Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Bravo
Shep Rose

Fresh off a sabbatical in Australia, Shep has returned to Charleston and is ready to work on a friendship with Taylor, which proves difficult when he hears rumors about what she's been up to while he was Down Under.

Bravo
Taylor Ann Green

Taylor is still working through her breakup with Shep and has been leaning on best friend Olivia for support. When a potential hookup of hers is revealed, Taylor denies the allegations and is unapologetic about enjoying her single life.

Bravo
Austen Kroll

After his hot-and-cold relationship with Olivia freezes over, Austen is left wondering why his romantic endeavors never work out. Now some of his closest friendships come into question when dating rumors start to surface.

Bravo
Craig Conover

The construction on Craig's house is a work-in-progress, and so is his relationship status with Paige. Craig finds himself in dating limbo and is hoping for her to commit to a move down south.

Bravo
Olivia Flower

Olivia has put Austen in the rearview as she explores the dating scene and focuses on her female friendships, but a confusing betrayal leaves her questioning whom she can truly trust.

Bravo
Madison LeCroy

Newly married Madison is settling into domestic bliss, with husband Brett splitting his time between Charleston and California. Though she is focused on mending friendships, she doesn't suffer fools gladly and fires back at anyone who attempts to bring her down.

Bravo
Leva Bonaparte

Leva continues to be the voice of reason, providing a shoulder to lean on for the ladies and offering sage advice about the Holy City's Peter Pans.

Bravo
Venita Aspen

With a stable new beau in her life, Venita has left the feud with Madison in the past and is focused on new friendships with Olivia and Taylor. She's not afraid to call out transgressions within the group and take sides if necessary.

Bravo
Rodrigo Reyes

Rodrigo is an interior designer in a long-term relationship with boyfriend Tyler. He has been friends with the Charmers for many years and helps to keep them grounded.

Bravo
Rod Razavi

Rod is a staple in the Charleston social scene and a quintessential southern gent who has swept Olivia off her feet, regardless of who that might upset.

Bravo
Jarrett "JT" Thomas

JT is a successful southern eccentric with a loud personality. Buoyed by his professional prowesses, he's looking for a partner to spend the rest of his life with and has a particular southern belle in mind.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

