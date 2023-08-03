Southern Charm's Season 9 Trailer Teases 2 Shocking Hookups

A surprising new love triangle is rocking Southern Charm.
In the Bravo series' just-released season nine trailer, Taylor Ann Green seemingly rekindles her romance with ex Shep Rose—while also starting a new fling with Austen Kroll.
"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"
And she's not Austen's only ex digging for details on the alleged PDA as Olivia Flowers goes straight to the source, asking Taylor, "Did ya'll hook up or anything?" However, proving she's not interested in kissing and telling, Taylor denies it, saying, "Never, swear on my life."
Later, Taylor and Shep are seen fighting and accusing each other of cheating during their two-year relationship. But despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities still have feelings for each other.
After Austen announces, "Shep and Taylor banged," the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."
But Taylor, Shep and Austen aren't the only castmates facing drama in their love lives. Craig Conover continues to struggle to get on the same page with girlfriend of over two years Paige DeSorbo.
"I'm not trying to plan a wedding right now," the Summer House star tells the Sewing Down South founder, to which he replies annoyed, "Why would we date if we're not going to take the next step?"
As for newlywed Madison, it seems she and husband Brett Randle might be on the fast track to having their first child together. "Why do I feel so nauseous?" she questions before visiting a doctor who inquires about her first pregnancy with son 10-year-old Hudson, whom she shares with ex Josh Hughes. Revealing she had a rough birth, Madison shares, "I had a pelvic fracture during the delivery."
See everything to come—including new castmembers, a shocking physical fight and a wild trip to Jamaica—in the trailer above.
Keep reading to learn more about season nine before Southern Charm returns Sept. 14 at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)