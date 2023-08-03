Southern Charm's Season 9 Trailer Teases 2 Shocking Hookups

Watch : Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green's Brother Dead at 36

A surprising new love triangle is rocking Southern Charm.

In the Bravo series' just-released season nine trailer, Taylor Ann Green seemingly rekindles her romance with ex Shep Rose—while also starting a new fling with Austen Kroll.

"Something happened with me and Taylor," Austen admits in the first look, to which his ex Madison LeCroy replies by inquiring, "Did you f--k Taylor or not?"

And she's not Austen's only ex digging for details on the alleged PDA as Olivia Flowers goes straight to the source, asking Taylor, "Did ya'll hook up or anything?" However, proving she's not interested in kissing and telling, Taylor denies it, saying, "Never, swear on my life."

Later, Taylor and Shep are seen fighting and accusing each other of cheating during their two-year relationship. But despite breaking up last year, it seems the two Bravolebrities still have feelings for each other.

After Austen announces, "Shep and Taylor banged," the former couple is seen in bed together the morning after, with Shep even calling Taylor a "kissing bandit."