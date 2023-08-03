Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Amanza Smith is off the market.
The Selling Sunset star has gone Instagram official with her new romance, sharing a glimpse at quality time spent with her boyfriend.
"When I needed you most there you were," the Netflix star, who was recently released from the hospital after a health battle, wrote alongside an Aug. 2 video of the pair sharing a kiss. "Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man!"
The 46-year-old also clarified that fans would probably have a hard time finding out more details about her boyfriend, who was not tagged in her post, as he remains MIA from Instagram himself.
"He's not a social media guy!" she commented in response to one of her followers. "One of the many amazing qualities he has lol."
Amanza's costars also showered the couple with praise, including Nicole Young, who wrote, "Cuties!!!! I am so happy y'all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve."
The interior design expert hinted at keeping her relationship under wraps for quite some time before her reveal, noting that she was happy to keep her romance away from the public eye.
"That's the one thing that I've been able to keep a secret, so now it's almost like a goal," she told E! News in March 2022 in a joint interview with costar Jason Oppenheim. "I'm glad that it's gone this long and if it comes out, it comes out. But it's almost fun to keep that private."
However, her boss Jason was keen on her mystery man making his Netflix debut, teasing that there was a "good chance he eventually ends up" making an appearance eventually.
"I've met him many times," he shared. "Great guy. We get along very well. He's very chill. Very cool. Well known guy, very excelled at what he does."
And sure enough, just six months later, Amanza confirmed her boyfriend was sold on the idea and would be seen on the show in the future.
"He filmed a scene with me the other day via FaceTime because he is still playing football in another country," she told E! News last September. "He's amazing and he's not going anywhere."
As she noted at the time, she was more than ready to reveal her romance on television "because I'm ready to share."
And aside from being "kind-hearted, smart, sexy" and "an amazing father," Amanza—who is mom to daughter Noah and son Braker—adores the fact that her boyfriend is "mellow."
"I'm bats--t crazy," she added. "He calms me down. He balances me out. We are a perfect pair," she said. "His mellow is perfect for my crazy."