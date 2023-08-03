Selling Sunset’s Amanza Smith Goes Instagram Official With New Boyfriend

Watch : Selling Sunset's Amanza Smith Is Hospitalized

Amanza Smith is off the market.

The Selling Sunset star has gone Instagram official with her new romance, sharing a glimpse at quality time spent with her boyfriend.

"When I needed you most there you were," the Netflix star, who was recently released from the hospital after a health battle, wrote alongside an Aug. 2 video of the pair sharing a kiss. "Love really shows up when you least expect it so grateful for this man!"

The 46-year-old also clarified that fans would probably have a hard time finding out more details about her boyfriend, who was not tagged in her post, as he remains MIA from Instagram himself.

"He's not a social media guy!" she commented in response to one of her followers. "One of the many amazing qualities he has lol."

Amanza's costars also showered the couple with praise, including Nicole Young, who wrote, "Cuties!!!! I am so happy y'all found each other and that you found an amazing man who puts you on the pedestal you deserve."