The Latest Hoka Sneaker Drop Delivers Stability Without Sacrificing Comfort

Forget what you thought you knew about stability shoes. The Hoka Gaviota 5 just completely changed the game.

By Marenah Dobin Aug 03, 2023 9:54 PMTags
ShoesShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionShop WellnessE! Insider
E! Insider Shop, HokaCourtesy of Hoka

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

A great pair of sneakers can make a world of difference when it comes to your fitness goals. We all want support while we run and work out, but we also want comfort. Far too often, it's hard to find a shoe that provides both, until now.

Hoka just launched the Gaviota 5 sneakers, which are designed to improve stability and "give you the smoothest run," per the brand. The sneakers give you the ideal balance of stability and cushioning. This drop includes shoes in men's and women's sizes with wide options and an assortment of exciting colorways.

Say goodbye to sore feet and ankles after running. The Hoka Gaviota 5 will give you the comfort and support that you deserve so you can just focus on your workout.

read
These Under $99 Lululemon Back-to-School Styles Are Anything but Textbook

Hoka Gaviota 5

These Hoka sneakers come in men's and women's sizes with a variety of colorways.

$175
Women's
$175
Men's

The Best Hoka Deals

While you're in a Hoka state of mind, here are some can't-miss deals on activewear and sneakers.

Hoka Performance Tight

You will practically live in these leggings. They're perfect for running, trails, walking, and training. There are 4 colors to choose from.

$88
$60
Hoka

Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker

You'll be prepared for anything with these sneakers. They're weatherized, constructed from waterproof leather, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or stepping in a puddle. They are incredibly comfortable thanks to the plush, foam-cushioned footbed.

$180
$110
Nordstrom Rack

Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe

These colorful shoes are made from recycled yarn and breathable mesh. They're great for trail running and they bring some cheer to any outfit. There are two colors to choose from.

$160
$99
Nordstrom Rack

Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe

Conquer the trails with these reliable sneakers. They're lightweight with tread grounding each stride. You will always feel stable and supported, even on a hilly terrain. Nordstrom Rack has these in three colors.

$140
$85
Nordstrom Rack

Hoka Sky Quilt Jacket

You'll feel like you're snuggled up in a cloud with this toasty jacket. It's made with recycled insulation and it will keep you feeling warm and cozy.

$160
$112
Hoka

Still shopping? Check out this sweat-wicking top that will keep you cool on the hottest days.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!