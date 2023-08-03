The Latest Hoka Sneaker Drop Delivers Stability Without Sacrificing Comfort

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A great pair of sneakers can make a world of difference when it comes to your fitness goals. We all want support while we run and work out, but we also want comfort. Far too often, it's hard to find a shoe that provides both, until now.
Hoka just launched the Gaviota 5 sneakers, which are designed to improve stability and "give you the smoothest run," per the brand. The sneakers give you the ideal balance of stability and cushioning. This drop includes shoes in men's and women's sizes with wide options and an assortment of exciting colorways.
Say goodbye to sore feet and ankles after running. The Hoka Gaviota 5 will give you the comfort and support that you deserve so you can just focus on your workout.
Hoka Gaviota 5
These Hoka sneakers come in men's and women's sizes with a variety of colorways.
The Best Hoka Deals
While you're in a Hoka state of mind, here are some can't-miss deals on activewear and sneakers.
Hoka Performance Tight
You will practically live in these leggings. They're perfect for running, trails, walking, and training. There are 4 colors to choose from.
Hoka Bondi L Waterproof Gore-Tex Sneaker
You'll be prepared for anything with these sneakers. They're weatherized, constructed from waterproof leather, so you won't have to worry about getting caught in the rain or stepping in a puddle. They are incredibly comfortable thanks to the plush, foam-cushioned footbed.
Hoka Zinal Trail Running Shoe
These colorful shoes are made from recycled yarn and breathable mesh. They're great for trail running and they bring some cheer to any outfit. There are two colors to choose from.
Hoka Challenger ATR 6 Trail Running Shoe
Conquer the trails with these reliable sneakers. They're lightweight with tread grounding each stride. You will always feel stable and supported, even on a hilly terrain. Nordstrom Rack has these in three colors.
Hoka Sky Quilt Jacket
You'll feel like you're snuggled up in a cloud with this toasty jacket. It's made with recycled insulation and it will keep you feeling warm and cozy.
Still shopping? Check out this sweat-wicking top that will keep you cool on the hottest days.