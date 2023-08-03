Tom Brady Makes a Surprise Soccer Announcement on His 46th Birthday

Watch : Tom Brady Becomes Owner of Electric Boat Racing Team

Tom Brady is back in the football business.

English football, that is. The retired NFL legend announced Aug. 3, his 46th birthday, that he has become a minority owner in the soccer club Birmingham City. The agreement was made as part of his new partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC and under the terms of the deal, Brady is also now the chairman of the team's new advisory board.

"So here's the deal," Brady said in an Instagram video. "I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you're asking, 'What do you know about English football, Tom?' Well, let's just say, I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well."

The seven-time Super Bowl champion continued, "I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know that a team is nothing without that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog."

Last season, Birmingham City F.C. finished 17th out of 24 in England Football's second tier.