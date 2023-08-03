Tom Brady Makes a Surprise Soccer Announcement on His 46th Birthday

Tom Brady is back in the football business.
English football, that is. The retired NFL legend announced Aug. 3, his 46th birthday, that he has become a minority owner in the soccer club Birmingham City. The agreement was made as part of his new partnership with Knighthead Capital Management LLC and under the terms of the deal, Brady is also now the chairman of the team's new advisory board.
"So here's the deal," Brady said in an Instagram video. "I'm officially coming on board at Birmingham City Football Club. And maybe you're asking, 'What do you know about English football, Tom?' Well, let's just say, I've got a lot to learn. But I do know a few things about winning. I think they might translate pretty well."
The seven-time Super Bowl champion continued, "I know success starts with the work put in when the world isn't watching. I know that a team is nothing without that shows up and stands behind it. Most importantly, I know I like being the underdog."
Last season, Birmingham City F.C. finished 17th out of 24 in England Football's second tier.
"The road's been long for Birmingham, but these fans have never stopped believing," Brady said in his video. "We have got a song that says, no matter what, you keep right on to the end of the road. I'll be on that road with you. I'll see you at St Andrew's [Stadium] soon. It's time to get to work. Let's go."
The athlete, who retired from the NFL in February after 20 seasons with the New England Patriots and three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, also wrote in the caption of his post, "Couldn't be more excited to be part of the Blues family"—referring to Birmingham City F.C.'s nickname.
Photos of Brady wearing a blue team jersey have been posted on their Instagram, along with the message, "Seven-time Super Bowl champion and entrepreneur, @tombrady, has entered into a partnership with Knighthead Capital Management to become a minority owner of Birmingham City Ltd. #BCFC."
This is not the first sports venture for Brady since his retirement from professional U.S. football. In March, the retired quarterback shared that he acquired an ownership interest in the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces.
"I grew up with three older sisters," he said in an Instagram video. "They were all incredible athletes in their own right. They were role models to me. It's where my love of women's sports began. I tagged along. I was the annoying little brother to all their games. And they were the best athletes in our house, and they're still a great inspiration to me."
In addition, in July, Brady joined the electric raceboat competition UIM E1 World Championship, set to take place in Saudi Arabia in 2024, as a team owner.
"E1 combines several things I love—speed, intensity, being on the water, intense competition, and innovative leaders," he said in a statement obtained by Reuters. "I'm excited to join Rafael Nadal, Didier Drogba, and Sergio Pérez, all great athletes with the same desire to compete at the highest level and work together to help make the boating industry more sustainable, create incredible events, and especially to win."