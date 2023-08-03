Doja Cat Will Headline the Victoria’s Secret World Tour: All the Fashion Show Details

Watch : Transgender Model Emira D'Spain Talks Working With Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret is making a pit stop on Planet Her.

Doja Cat has been revealed as the headliner for The Victoria's Secret World Tour this fall, the lingerie brand's first televised runway show since 2018. At the event, which will be part fashion show part documentary Doja will perform two of her recently released songs—though she hasn't confirmed which exactly.

"Victoria's Secret has always been such a fun, go-to brand for me since early on, and I love that I can still say that today," Doja told Harper's Bazaar in an August 3 interview. "Being a part of a global phenomenon like the Tour has been an incredible experience."

The "Woman" singer also reflected on her concept of beauty, and how working on The Tour helped her reconnect with that.

"My idea of what makes me beautiful, sexy, and confident has evolved so much over the years, but I've always known that what matters most is how I feel about myself," she added. "To me, sexy is being comfortable in my own skin and celebrating myself for who I am. Being a part of the Tour really helped connect me with that."