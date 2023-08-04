Botched Patient Who Almost Died From a Tummy Tuck Gets Makeover You Won't Believe

It's hard to stomach a Botched case as bad as this.
On the season eight premiere of Botched, patient Mikeal shared the devastating story of how a tummy tuck gone wrong nearly left her badly deformed—and nearly killed her.
"My stomach looks like a disaster," Mikeal explained on the Aug. 3 episode. "It makes me feel damaged, unattractive, like not even a woman."
After her husband died in 2008, the West Virgina native lost weight and went under the knife to have some extra skin removed.
"I went for a simple tummy tuck, I ended up in the ICU three times," Mikeal recounted. "I ended up in the O.R. at least eight times. There were four times that I should have died. I didn't. Now, I'm in this position of I'll never look normal. It takes the mental toll of you're alone and if somebody sees that will they ever want you?"
During her consultation with doctors Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif, Mikeal detailed the nightmare 14-hour procedure that ruined her life. In Terry's opinion, Mikeal most likely suffered from a post-surgery infection and skin-eating disease, which is very often lethal.
While examining her, Terry was shocked by the amount of scar tissue reaching from her pubic area to her mid-abdomen. Plus, Mikeal lost her belly button in the ordeal.
"This is such an extensive loss of tissue that I just don't know," Terry lamented before vowing to fix Mikeal's stomach. "I really, really wanna help you. I'm all in."
During the surgery, Terry repaired the massive, unsightly scarring by covering it up with the healthy skin still on Mikeal's tummy—and it was a complete success. Miraculously, Terry was able to replace 100 percent of the scarring, leaving Mikeal with a normal-looking torso.
"It's gone," an emotional Mikeal said upon the shocking reveal. "You wanna cry but you can't stop smiling!"
No longer ashamed of her stomach, Mikeal gushed, "I can't even believe he did what he did. I don't think anybody else could have done what he did."
