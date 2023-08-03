Kim Cattrall Makes Surprise And Just Like That Appearance Ahead of Season Finale Cameo

Watch : Kim Cattrall Reveals Demand She Had for Her AJLT Cameo

And just like that...Samantha Jones has made her return.

Well, almost. Ahead of Kim Cattrall's anticipated appearance on the current second season of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series offered viewers a nostalgic tease.

On the latest episode, which dropped on Max Aug. 2, the actress' face was shown on the new show for the first time when her character appeared in a throwback friends' photograph with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York Goldenblatt. The latter finds the picture—a real Sex and the City publicity image—while looking through a collection of photos.

Cattrall confirmed in June that she would briefly reprise her Sex and the City role on the current second season of And Just Like That, after Variety reported that she had shot one scene for the finale—and without interacting with the cast. The actress later said on Today that she filmed her cameo for just four hours.