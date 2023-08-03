Kim Cattrall Makes Surprise And Just Like That Appearance Ahead of Season Finale Cameo

Sex and the City fans caught their first glimpse at Samantha Jones on And Just Like That before Kim Cattrall makes her official return.

By Corinne Heller Aug 03, 2023 3:55 PMTags
Sex And The CityKim Cattrall
Watch: Kim Cattrall Reveals Demand She Had for Her AJLT Cameo

And just like that...Samantha Jones has made her return.

Well, almost. Ahead of Kim Cattrall's anticipated appearance on the current second season of And Just Like That, the Sex and the City sequel series offered viewers a nostalgic tease.

On the latest episode, which dropped on Max Aug. 2, the actress' face was shown on the new show for the first time when her character appeared in a throwback friends' photograph with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York Goldenblatt. The latter finds the picture—a real Sex and the City publicity image—while looking through a collection of photos.

Cattrall confirmed in June that she would briefly reprise her Sex and the City role on the current second season of And Just Like That, after Variety reported that she had shot one scene for the finale—and without interacting with the cast. The actress later said on Today that she filmed her cameo for just four hours.

photos
14 Fashion Secrets About And Just Like That... Revealed

She also ruled out more appearances on the show, telling co-hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on the NBC show, "This is as far as I'm gonna go."

Trending Stories

1

Woman Breaks Free From Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

3

Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

News about her cameo came amid years of rumored tensions between Cattrall and Parker, who has also teased some info on her former costar's brief return.

Craig Blankenhorn/Max

"The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have," she told E! News in June. "She's been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment."

Meanwhile, Nixon described the cameo to E! News as a "very small wave at the fans kind of appearance." She added, "I'm so sorry the surprise was blown but hopefully people will still enjoy it."

New episodes of And Just Like That season two release every Wednesday night on Max.

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Woman Breaks Free From Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

3

Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

4

Francia Raísa Denies Being "Forced" to Donate Kidney to Selena Gomez

5

Todd, Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison 6 Months Ago