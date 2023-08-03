How Angus Cloud Is Being Honored By His Hometown Days After His Death

Euphoria star Angus Cloud received a tribute made in the form of a mural in his hometown of Oakland, Calif., just days after his death at the age of 25.

Angus Cloud's life has been memorialized in art.

Just days after the Euphoria star's sudden death at the age of 25, an artist in his hometown of Oakland, Calif., painted a mural to pay tribute. Artist Darin Balaban told CBS News that he knew of Cloud in passing and that some of the actor's closest friends helped paint, as well as contributed in other ways.

"It was really touching," Balaban told the outlet. "And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall."

The dedication in Cloud's honor was completed just two days after the actor's family shared news of his death, confirming he died at their home in Oakland July 31.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son," his family said in a statement, "Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud's family noted that he had been mourning the recent death of his dad, who was laid to rest just one week prior and had "intensely struggled with this loss."

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

After his passing, many friends, celebs and costars recalled Cloud's impact on their lives, both on and offscreen.

HBO

"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," his Euphoria costar Zendaya wrote in an Aug. 1 Instagram post. "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered. But boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."

As the Emmy winner noted, she'd like to "remember him that way."

"For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us," she continued, "I'll cherish every moment."

Cloud's cause of death has not been shared, but according to multiple reports, his mom called 911 on July 31 to report a "possible overdose."

Keep reading for more tributes dedicated to the late star.

Eddy Chen/HBO
Hunter Schafer

"been trying to figure out what to say, but idk if any combination of words can articulate all of the big feelings. for now i just wanna say:
Angus was a sunshine. to have known his warmth, his light, and his love was nothing short of a gift. i'm so grateful to have shared so many enormous fits of laughter, so many sweet moments, and the joy of getting to make something together that we loved so much.
i love you angus  thank you for everything. my heart goes out to his family and all of his loved ones right now."

Instagram / Maude Apatow
Maude Apatow

"Angus was the funniest person ever. I would get so excited to see on the schedule that we would be working together because I knew we'd have the best day, laughing so hard. He was the sweetest and made everyone around him so happy. He was just the best. Words can't really capture how magical of a person he was. My heart is broken."

Apatow, added, "Angus, getting to know and work with you was one of the greatest joys and blessings of my life." she added. "I will love you forever."

Instagram
Iris Apatow

"A genuinely kindhearted person. Im really glad to have gotten to know him. This is a devastating loss. Rest in peace, Angus."

Michael Buckner/Variety/Penske Media via Getty Images
Barbie Ferreira

"I love you so much. you will be missed tremendously."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Zendaya

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…"they could light up any room they entered" but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment. My heart is with his mother and family at this time and please be kind and patient as grief looks different for everyone."

Instagram
Sydney Sweeney

"Angus you were an open soul, with the kindest heart, and you filled every room with laughter. This is the hardest thing ive ever had to post, and im struggling to find all the words. You will be missed more than you know, but I'm so blessed to have known you in this lifetime, and I'm sure everyone who has ever met you feels the same. This heartache is real and I wish we could've had one more hug and 711 run. All my love is with you."

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for HBO
Sam Levinson

"There was no one quite like Angus. He was too special, too talented and way too young to leave us so soon... He also struggled, like many of us, with addiction and depression. I hope he knew how many hearts he touched. I loved him. I always will. Rest in peace and God Bless his family."

Eddy Chen/HBO
Chloe Cherry

"Miss you bro."

Eddy Chen/HBO
Storm Reid

"the tears just won't stop."

Twitter
Kathrine Narducci

"you were a gentle beautiful soul. You exited to soon."

Lukas Gage

"rest easy angus."

Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for HBO
Nika King

"We did our season 1 promo together and got a chance to really chop it up. One of the most genuine, laid back, beautiful spirit in this crazy industry…and that magnetic smile. I'm so thankful to have met you and hear your wild stories about Oakland. You are loved and missed my friend."

Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Eric Dane

"He was a one off. I'm truly sad."

Instagram
Javon Walton

"Forever Family."

Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images
Becky G

"Angus, I'll never forget talking about what it meant to be some Cali kids doing it big. You really didn't care about the flashy lights or fancy events. Your rawness and authenticity were my favorite things about being around you. Truly at a loss for words…My thoughts and prayers go out to family and friends close to you during this difficult time…"

Colman Domingo

"Couldn't be more real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I hope this sensitive soul is at rest."

Paula Marshall

"He was kind and gracious and so unique. You couldn't take your eyes off him, on film or on set. How lucky we all were to have witnessed his work. It was beyond truthful, every damn take. My heart hurts."

 

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
Rachel Zegler

"please remember how loved you are. this world is so quick to make you feel otherwise. there are reasons to stick around. and this world needs you. oh, angus. we celebrate you."

Getty Images
Drake

"Good soul."

Instagram
Jordyn Woods

"I have this art piece he made me on a water bottle and I'll keep it forever... Such a rare soul.. instantly friends from meeting when we did this event together. You will be missed."

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic
Gigi Hadid

"Just saw the news about the loss of Angus. I only got to work with him a couple of times, but I was immediately drawn to his kind, gentle spirit. My deepest condolences to his closest and loved ones. May he rest in peace."

Kerry Washington

"You will be deeply missed. Rest in Power @anguscloud."

Twitter
Denzel Curry

"Not the news I wanted to hear this morning g. Rest in Power Angus Cloud."

ELIJAH NOUVELAGE/AFP via Getty Images
Chloe Bailey

"wow angus cloud gone too soon.. rest in peace angel."

