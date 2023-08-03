How Angus Cloud Is Being Honored By His Hometown Days After His Death

Watch : Zendaya Breaks Silence on Angus Cloud's Death

Angus Cloud's life has been memorialized in art.

Just days after the Euphoria star's sudden death at the age of 25, an artist in his hometown of Oakland, Calif., painted a mural to pay tribute. Artist Darin Balaban told CBS News that he knew of Cloud in passing and that some of the actor's closest friends helped paint, as well as contributed in other ways.

"It was really touching," Balaban told the outlet. "And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall."

The dedication in Cloud's honor was completed just two days after the actor's family shared news of his death, confirming he died at their home in Oakland July 31.

"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son," his family said in a statement, "Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."

Cloud's family noted that he had been mourning the recent death of his dad, who was laid to rest just one week prior and had "intensely struggled with this loss."