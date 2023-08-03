How Angus Cloud Is Being Honored By His Hometown Days After His Death

Angus Cloud's life has been memorialized in art.
Just days after the Euphoria star's sudden death at the age of 25, an artist in his hometown of Oakland, Calif., painted a mural to pay tribute. Artist Darin Balaban told CBS News that he knew of Cloud in passing and that some of the actor's closest friends helped paint, as well as contributed in other ways.
"It was really touching," Balaban told the outlet. "And I hope that people that knew Angus or were affected by him bring something positive away from this wall."
The dedication in Cloud's honor was completed just two days after the actor's family shared news of his death, confirming he died at their home in Oakland July 31.
"As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son," his family said in a statement, "Angus was special to all of us in so many ways."
Cloud's family noted that he had been mourning the recent death of his dad, who was laid to rest just one week prior and had "intensely struggled with this loss."
"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement continued. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."
After his passing, many friends, celebs and costars recalled Cloud's impact on their lives, both on and offscreen.
"I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it)," his Euphoria costar Zendaya wrote in an Aug. 1 Instagram post. "I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered. But boy let me tell you, he was the best at it."
As the Emmy winner noted, she'd like to "remember him that way."
"For all of the boundless light, love and joy he always managed to give us," she continued, "I'll cherish every moment."
Cloud's cause of death has not been shared, but according to multiple reports, his mom called 911 on July 31 to report a "possible overdose."
