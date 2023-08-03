Kelly Ripa Recalls Daughter Lola Walking in On Her and Mark Consuelos Having Sex, Twice

Watch : Kelly Ripa And Husband Mark Consuelos Talk Sex Life

Fool me once, shame on me, but fool me twice...

Kelly Ripa recently recalled learning the hard way that she husband Mark Consuelos need to lock the door when having some alone time. After all, their daughter Lola has walked in on them having sex—not just once, but twice. And to make matters more awkward, it turns out both instances have occurred on their daughter's birthday.

The first occasion happened on Lola's eighth birthday while the family was vacationing in Italy, the 52-year-old recalled on the August 2 episode of her podcast Let's Talk Off Camera. She said that the couple had not "had a lot of alone time" on the trip, and after the kids had gone to bed, she felt it to be "now or never."

"I encouraged him to lock [the] door, and he tells me he did," Kelly explained, per People. "All I know is, at a certain point, I made eye contact with my 8-year-old daughter who is standing at the foot of the bed."

Then exactly eight years later, déjà vu. "The same thing happened eight years later on her 16th birthday," she continued. "Same exact thing. She threw the door open."