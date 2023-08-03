Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Beachside Getaway With Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who are expecting a baby together, recently enjoyed some rest and relaxation on a beach vacation and offered a look inside in their stay.

By Elyse Dupre Aug 03, 2023 2:06 PMTags
BabiesPregnanciesVacationTravis BarkerKourtney KardashianKardashiansCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Her Top Pregnancy Snacks

Lemme—or rather let Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—give you a peek inside their romantic getaway. 

Taking to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, The Kardashians star—who is expecting her first child with the Blink-182 drummer—started the day by wishing her followers a "good morning" and sharing a video of the oceanfront view from the balcony of her and Travis' room. Kourtney followed that by giving glimpses into their relaxing day, posting a picture of the couple taking in the sun as well as photos of a pink car parked among the palm trees, the sandy beaches and the moon shining over the waves. And she wasn't the only one documenting the beachy vacation as Travis also shared a video of the peaceful night sky.

Based on the footage, it looks like Kourtney and Travis were vacationing in Santa Barbara, Calif. The location holds a special place in their hearts as it's where they got engaged in 2021 before going on to tie the knot in not one, not two but three weddings in 2022. (In fact, their second wedding, the legal courthouse ceremony attended by Travis' dad Randy Barker and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, was held in the seaside California town).

photos
Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker's Blended Family Photos

And soon, they'll be adding a baby boy to their family. The little one will join Kourtney's kids Mason Disick, 13; Penelope Disick, 11; and Reign Disick, 8—who she co-parents with ex Scott Disick—as well as Travis' son Landon Barker, 19; daughter Alabama Barker 17; and stepdaughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who he shares with ex Shanna Moakler.

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Woman Breaks Free From Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

3

Lizzo Breaks Silence on "False" and "Outrageous" Lawsuit Allegations

To keep up with Kourtney's pregnancy photos, read on.

Instagram
Four Generations

Kourtney Kardashian's little one is ready to meet aunt Khloe Kardashian, grandma Kris Jenner and great-grandma MJ Campbell.

Instagram
A Silver Lining

"lost and found," she captioned a gallery of photos July 21.

Instagram
Sleek Style

She showed off her edgy attire featuring a sheer bodysuit.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Mommy & Me

Kourtney and daughter Penelope Disick showcase similar styles during the 11-year-old's birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Leopard Print

The star showcases her baby bump in a leopard-print bikini during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Barbie Pink

The star showcases her baby bump in a pink cut-out dress during her daughter Penelope Disick's 11th birthday trip to Hawaii in July 2023.

Instagram
Hot Pink

Kourtney Kardashian reclined in a pink bikini over the Fourth of July weekend.

Instagram
Double Trouble

Her summer pool day also included a matching look with TikToker Addison Rae.

Instagram
Little Black Dress

She snapped a mirror pic in a sleeveless black gown that embraced her bump. As husband Travis Barker commented, "Hot stuff."

Instagram
Hitting the Gym

Kourtney gave a look at her baby bump during a recent training session.

Instagram
Babymoon

The Poosh founder bared her bump in a pink asymmetrical bodysuit by Jacquemus during her vacation in Hawaii on July 12.

Instagram
Bathroom Selfie

She rocked sunglasses and a white trench coat in a photo dump posted July 5.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
Going Up (Or Down)

Kourtney showcased her baby bump in an elevator mirror selfie, as seen in a photo posted on her Instagram Story July 2.

Instagram
Little Drummer

Kourtney is already getting her son familiar with drums.

Instagram / Kourtney Kardashian
It's a Boy!

Kourtney and Travis appeared at their sex reveal party, during which they announced they are expecting a son.

Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Twinning at North West's Birthday Party

The pregnant star appeared with sister Kim Kardashian at her daughter North West's 10th birthday pajama party in June 2023.

Instagram
Bikini Bump

She shared a look at her growing belly on June 23.

Instagram
Catching Some Rays

Her pool day outfit was complete with a string bikini and shades.

Instagram
Preparing to Announce

A behind-the-scenes look at Kourtney crafting her sign for the concert.

Gabrielle Chung/E! News
Baby on Board!

Kourtney Kardashian publicly revealed her pregnancy at the Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles June 16, holding up a sign to husband Travis Barker that parodied the band's "All the Small Things" music video.

Trending Stories

1

Woman Breaks Free From Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell

2

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

3

Lizzo Breaks Silence on "False" and "Outrageous" Lawsuit Allegations

4

Francia Raísa Denies Being "Forced" to Donate Kidney to Selena Gomez

5

Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew