Pregnant Kourtney Kardashian Shares Glimpse Into Beachside Getaway With Travis Barker

Lemme—or rather let Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker—give you a peek inside their romantic getaway.

Taking to her Instagram Stories Aug. 2, The Kardashians star—who is expecting her first child with the Blink-182 drummer—started the day by wishing her followers a "good morning" and sharing a video of the oceanfront view from the balcony of her and Travis' room. Kourtney followed that by giving glimpses into their relaxing day, posting a picture of the couple taking in the sun as well as photos of a pink car parked among the palm trees, the sandy beaches and the moon shining over the waves. And she wasn't the only one documenting the beachy vacation as Travis also shared a video of the peaceful night sky.

Based on the footage, it looks like Kourtney and Travis were vacationing in Santa Barbara, Calif. The location holds a special place in their hearts as it's where they got engaged in 2021 before going on to tie the knot in not one, not two but three weddings in 2022. (In fact, their second wedding, the legal courthouse ceremony attended by Travis' dad Randy Barker and Kourtney's grandmother Mary Jo "MJ" Campbell, was held in the seaside California town).