Tony Bennett's Wife Susan and Son Danny Reflect on the Singer’s Final Days Before His Death

"His last words to me were, ‘Thank you,'" Danny said. "Can't say it better than that."

As for Susan, Tony's last words to her was simply that he loved her.



"He would wake up every day and still say that," she noted. "He woke up happy every day, even if he had a bad day or night, you know, he didn't remember it, that was the only blessing. He woke up happy like, ‘Susan, you're the best thing that ever happened to me.'"

And though Tony's spanned over seven decades and touched a range of audiences, Susan shared that her husband didn't want to "remembered as the best."



"He just really wanted to be remembered as a nice person," she continued. "And I think all the outpouring of love from people that we know and love to complete strangers has proven that."

