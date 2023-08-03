Blackpink’s Jisoo and Actor Ahn Bo-hyun Are Dating

Watch : Why Jennie Kim Exited BLACKPINK Concert Early

These two won't be hard to love: Blackpink's Jisoo is officially dating actor Ahn Bo-Hyun.

Although celebrity relationships are usually kept secret in South Korea, Ahn's agency confirmed the romance speculation after the stars were recently spotted together.

"The two are in a stage where they are getting to know each other slowly with good feelings," FN Entertainment said to CNN. "We would appreciate if you could watch the couple with a warm gaze."

Blackpink's record label, YG Entertainment, shared a similar statement to South Korean news agency Yonhap.

Ahn, 35, broke out into the world of Korean dramas in 2014 and is known for his work in Itaewon Class and Descendants of the Sun. For her part, Jisoo, 28, is one of four members of the K-pop group Blackpink, alongside Jennie, Lisa and Rosé. The group debuted in 2016 and quickly took the world by storm. They even became the first Asian group to headline Coachella when they performed at the music festival this year.

E! News has reached out to Jisoo and Ahn's reps for comment but has yet to hear back.