Teen Mom Alum Jenelle Evans' Son Jace Is All Grown-Up in 14th Birthday Photos

Watch : Teen Mom's Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Son Jace

Jenelle Evans' son Jace just reached a new milestone.

The Teen Mom alum recently celebrated her eldest child's 14th birthday.

"14 YEARS OLD EVERYONE!" she wrote on Instagram Aug. 2 alongside two photos of the duo. "#HappyBirthday to Jace! You're growing into a such polite young man. I'm happy as long as you're happy! @jace_vahn."

And fans were stunned by how much time has gone by. "I can't believe he's 14 already," one commenter wrote. "I remember watching 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom he's grown up so fast happy birthday." Agreed another, "Wow 14 that's crazy happy birthday!"

The celebration comes four months after Jenelle—whose journey with Jace has been followed ever since she appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2010 and then went on to star on Teen Mom 2—confirmed she had regained custody of Jace from her mom Barbara Evans.

"ITS OFFICIAL!" the reality star wrote on TikTok March 18 alongside a video of her signing the paperwork and crying tears of joy. "Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom."