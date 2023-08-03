Woman Breaks Free From Alleged Oregon Kidnapper’s Cinder Block Cell With Bloody Hands

Watch : True Crime We Binged in 2022

An alleged kidnapper is in police custody after a woman was able to escape a harrowing situation.



Negasi Zuberi, 29, is accused of kidnapping a woman in Washington and taking her hundreds of miles away to his home in Klamath Falls, OR, after posing as an undercover police officer, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Portland Field Office.

"According to the complaint, this woman was kidnapped, chained, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell," Stephanie Shark, Assistant Special Agent in Charge with the FBI Portland Field Office, said in a statement included in a Aug. 2 press release. "Police say she beat the door with her hands until they were bloody in order to break free."

"Her quick thinking and will to survive may have saved other women from a similar nightmare," she continued. "We are fortunate that this brave woman escaped and alerted authorities."

Police said the victim told investigators that Zuberi abducted her by pointing a taser and placing her in handcuffs, leg irons and putting her in the back seat of his vehicle, traveling roughly 450 miles, while allegedly sexually assaulting her.