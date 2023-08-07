Sandra Bullock's Longtime Partner Bryan Randall Dead at 57

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Sandra Bullock's boyfriend of eight years, Bryan Randall, has passed away.

Bryan died following a three-year battle with the neurological disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig's Disease, his family told People. He was 57.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," they said in a statement. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

Their statement continued, "We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

His family asked for privacy as they "grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan."

Sandra, 59, was first linked to Bryan in 2015, shortly after she had hired him to photograph her son Louis' fifth birthday party. By the following year, a source told E! News that Bryan had "officially moved in" with the Miss Congeniality star after she adopted her second child, daughter Laila.