Lindsay Lohan Shares Postpartum Photo and Message on Loving Her Body After Welcoming Baby Boy

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Bader Shammas

On Wednesdays, Lindsay Lohan celebrates the joys of motherhood.

The Parent Trap star shared a sweet update on her postpartum journey, noting that she's grateful to her body for welcoming newborn son Luai, who she shares with husband Bader Shammas.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing comfy clothing. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."

In a nod to her 2004 movie Mean Girls, Lindsay added, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."

Nearly three weeks ago, Lindsay gave birth to Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her husband. Her rep told E! News July 17, "The family is over the moon in love."

The same day, her mom Dina Lohan gushed about becoming a grandmother.