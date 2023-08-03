Lindsay Lohan Shares Postpartum Photo and Message on Loving Her Body After Welcoming Baby Boy

On Wednesdays, Lindsay Lohan celebrates the joys of motherhood.
The Parent Trap star shared a sweet update on her postpartum journey, noting that she's grateful to her body for welcoming newborn son Luai, who she shares with husband Bader Shammas.
"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," Lindsay captioned a mirror selfie of her wearing comfy clothing. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world! My OOTD lately is my @fridamom postpartum underwear."
In a nod to her 2004 movie Mean Girls, Lindsay added, "Because I'm not a regular mom, I'm a postpartum mom."
Nearly three weeks ago, Lindsay gave birth to Luai in Dubai, where she lives with her husband. Her rep told E! News July 17, "The family is over the moon in love."
The same day, her mom Dina Lohan gushed about becoming a grandmother.
"Overwhelmed with love and joy!" Dina told People in an interview published July 17. "My flight is today, so excited. He came two days early."
The actress' brother Dakota Lohan also gave a glimpse into his life as a new uncle, sharing images of his trip to Dubai to visit Lindsay's family. He wrote on Instagram July 21, "Some recent Dubai moments. Ma best friends had a baby and he's perfect. Okay love y'all enjoy your weekend."
And it's not just Lindsay's IRL family who's sent her well-wishes. Jamie Lee Curtis, who played Lindsay's onscreen mom in Freaky Friday, also marked the occasion with an adorable tribute.
"My movie daughter just made me a movie grandmother," the Oscar winner wrote on Instagram July 17. "Blessings to Lindsay and Bader for the birth of Luai!"
Keep reading to relive Lindsay's pregnancy journey.