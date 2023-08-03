Kyle Richards’ Amazon Finds Include a Pick From an Iconic Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Moment

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
You can tell a lot about someone when you know what's in their bag. Of course, I do not recommend going through anyone's purse. However, if they offer to reveal their must-pack items, I am always happy to listen and shop. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Kyle Richards shared the must-haves that she keeps in her makeup bag, gym bag, and beach bag.
Of course, I added so many items to my cart while I watched Kyle's recent Amazon Live session, so I took notes in case you want to do the same. Kyle shared the beauty products she's been using forever, workout essentials, and her beach day must-haves. Her picks even included this lip gloss that she wore during a very iconic Bravo moment.
Kyle Richards' Makeup Bag Essentials
L’Oréal Paris Voluminous Noir Balm Volumizing Mascara
"I'm gonna start with my favorite thing in the world, the Voluminous Mascara. I've been using this for many years. Any time I'm doing any photoshoot or working with a makeup artist, I tell them 'don't even think about using your mascara.' Anyone who knows me knows I only use this mascara.
"It really is a miracle. What I love about this stuff is that I can add to it. It's buildable. It doesn't get clumpy or anything ever. People ask me if I have on lashes."
CAY SKIN Isle Lip Balm with SPF 30
"This is a product that I was just recently introduced to that I'm really excited about. It is called Cay Skin lip balm. It's exactly what I've always wanted. It has SPF in it. It's such a beautiful color. This is my new favorite thing."
Benefit Tickle Box O Highlighter
Kyle recommends this highlighter. She even put some on her eyes and said it was "so pretty and so easy" to apply.
Neostrata 15% Vitamin C Face Serum, Pha + Green Tea Brightening Serum
"Vitamin C serum sort of takes off that dead layer of your skin and it works pretty much instantly. Vitamin C is so great for your face for fine lines."
Charlotte Tilbury Airbrush Flawless Finish
"This is everyone's go-to powder," Kyle said. She said "everyone has the same one" on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. This is the one that everyone uses the most.
NYX Professional Makeup Jumbo Eye Pencil, Eyeshadow & Eyeliner Pencil
"This is another nice highlighter. It's a pencil and I can touch it up all day. It doesn't take up a lot of space in my bag. It's easy breezy. It's a very popular one now."
Technically, Kyle's pick is an eye makeup pencil, but it definitely works as a highlighter. It has 4,000+ 5-star reviews.
Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish
Kyle says she has "used this lip gloss for a million years." She revealed, "I wore this lip gloss in the color Leslie Season 4 at Carlton [Gebbia]'s house when Brandi [Glanville] was bringing up the tabloids. All of the colors are beautiful."
The Buxom Full-On Plumping Lip Polish has 8,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kyle Richards' Gym Bag Essentials
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included
"These are very very important. I cannot work out without my AirPods." These have 511,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Lelong Airpods Case Cover
"I like having a case because it differentiates my AirPods from everyone else's in my household, which is a lot of people. You can hook it onto your pants or your bag."
The Lelong Airpods Case Cover comes in 20 colors and it has 6,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
HeyNuts Longline Zeal Bras
"These sports bras are more like tank top sports bras. This is what I always wear. These are great. They really hold everything in. I run a lot, so I like to have it tight on the chest, but comfortable at the same time."
Kyle's pick comes in 17 colors.
The Gym People Womens’ Sports Bra
"This is cute in plain white. It's high in the back. This is a great cut."
There are 25 colorways. This style has 24,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Rhswets Adjustable Wrist Weights- Set of 2
"These are wrist weights. They're cute too. I put them on my wrists and my ankles. Use them when you go for a walk or when you work out. Any traveling you have coming up, there's no excuse not to have some light weights with you."
There are 7 colors to choose from.
Eunzel Yoga Towel,Hot Yoga Mat Towel - Sweat Absorbent Non-Slip
"These have no-slip, no-skid dots for yoga. I love that hot yoga. You can also use these for everything. They're super absorbent and easy to take care of." Amazon has these in 10 colors.
Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants
"These are high-waisted yoga pants with pockets that you can put your AirPods and your phone in. They're really really flattering because they're thick enough to cover imperfections. It comes with two of these."
These sets come in 35 colors. The Fengbay 2 Pack High Waist Yoga Pants have 32,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Gonii Women's No Show Socks- 5 Pairs
"These no-show, low socks are so comfortable and they grip in the center of your foot, just enough. It's not just a pair of socks. They actually feel really good. They come in this package that has all the different colors."
J-Mee Thick Hair Ties
"These are very important and I love these. They go very fast in my house. They are thicker and super soft. I have thick hair and these hold really tight. They're so good, so soft and they will not damage your hair. These are my favorite favorite favorite."
There are 3 colors to choose from. The J-Mee Thick Hair Ties have 7,100+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Sport Gym Duffle Travel Bag
"This is a great size because I don't like it to be too big. It's the perfect little size and it has all these different compartments. There's an extra little section for your wet clothes, which I like." Kyle's pick comes in many colors.
Anrabess Women Bodysuit
"I was inspired by Teddi Mellencamp to wear these. Teddi loves to wear these for working out and for yoga. This is super cute, very flattering, and it holds you in super well."
There are 4 colors to choose from.
Kyle Richards' Beach Bag Essentials
YYW Summer Rattan Bag
"Look at the cuteness of this beach bag. I love it. I love it. I love it. I like that it's flat and easy to throw in your bag."
Havaianas Women's Slim Flip Flop Sandal
"Of course, we have to have these. These are like a staple for the spring and summer. So good, so good, so good."
These flip flops have 12,600+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Wet Brush Shine Enhancer Paddle Hair Brush
"I love love the Wet Brush products. So so so so good."
This top-rated brush comes in many colors and has 12,300+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
imeetu Small Leather Zipper Card Case Wallet
"This is a little wallet with a little bee. It's very Gucci-esque. Look how many sections are in here, but you wouldn't know because it's so thin."
Kyle's pick comes in 31 colors and has 14,700+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Kimorn Rectangle Sunglasses- Set of 2
"These are so good. I love the shape. These are super cute. They're really pretty and not your typical shape." There are many color options.
Supergoop! Glowscreen Glowy Primer + Broad Spectrum Sunscreen
"The Supergoop! Glowscreen is such a great product. I like this because it has a little shimmer in it."
Kyle's recommendation has 7,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
Innostyle Magnetic Wireless Power Bank, 10000MAH Mag-Safe Battery Pack
"This is a genius situation," Kyle shared about this magnetic phone charger. You don't need to plug your phone into this charger, it just sticks to the magnet.
Namanana Raffia Straw Cowboy Hat
"This is a really cute hat. It has a little turquoise band. I promise you that you can shape it well."
Tashehe Women’s One Piece Bathing Suit
"Everyone needs a black one-piece. I just feel more confident and it just kind of keeps everything together." There are 10 gorgeous colors to choose from.
