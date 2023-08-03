Leah Remini Sues Scientology and David Miscavige for Alleged Harassment, Intimidation and Defamation

Watch : Leah Remini Reacts to Danny Masterson's Rape Charges

Leah Remini is accusing the Church of Scientology of threatening and harassing her since she left the organization a decade ago.

The Emmy winner filed a lawsuit Aug. 1 against the church and its leader, David Miscavige, alleging they created a "campaign to ruin and destroy the life and livelihood of Leah Remini" once she left.

"For the past ten years, Ms. Remini has been stalked, surveilled, harassed, threatened, intimidated," reads the Los Angeles lawsuit, obtained by E! News, "and, moreover, has been the victim of intentional malicious and fraudulent rumors via hundreds of Scientology-controlled and -coordinated social media accounts that exist solely to intimidate and spread misinformation."

The King of Queens actress was a Scientologist for 40 years before she left the church in 2013. Since then, she's become "an outspoken public advocate for victims of Scientology," per the suit.

The 53-year-old worked on the docuseries Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath, which featured stories of former members and ran A&E from 2016 to 2019.