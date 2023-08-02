Ashlee Simpson's Barbie-Themed Birthday Party For Daughter Jagger Is Simply Fantastic

This Barbie is having a fantastic birthday party.
Ashlee Simpson Ross recently celebrated her daughter Jagger's 8th birthday by decking out their home with Barbie-themed decor, including a life-sized doll box baring the Mattel logo and a pink balloon play station.
The singer marked the festivities by sharing a family photo, which included husband Evan Ross, Jagger, 2-year-old son Ziggy Blu and 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (who Ashlee shares with ex Pete Wentz.)
"Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE," Ashlee captioned her an Aug. 1 Instagram carousel. "THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM."
For the event, Jagger dressed in a pink gingham dress with a bow and a white necklace, similar to a costume Margot Robbie wore in the Barbie movie. Her guests were also dressed in their best Barbiecore, with Ashlee rocking a flower-printed top with the Barbie logo and matching sunglasses.
Jagger's party also included sweets galore, like ice cream with pink toppings, mini pancakes and a cake modeled after Barbie's iconic side profile.
Evan also snapped pictures from the big day, including a pic of Jagger blowing a kiss to the camera as she posed with her gifts and a video of the little girl blowing out candles on her cake as she celebrated with her friends.
"JAGGER SNOW ROSS," Evan wrote on July 31. "Happy birthday. Your everything [sic]. Love you beyond this planet. Proud of you. Your 8. How is that possible. Wow. Wow."
