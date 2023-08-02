Ashlee Simpson's Barbie-Themed Birthday Party For Daughter Jagger Is Simply Fantastic

Watch : Ashlee Simpson & Pete Wentz's Son Is All Grown Up!

This Barbie is having a fantastic birthday party.

Ashlee Simpson Ross recently celebrated her daughter Jagger's 8th birthday by decking out their home with Barbie-themed decor, including a life-sized doll box baring the Mattel logo and a pink balloon play station.

The singer marked the festivities by sharing a family photo, which included husband Evan Ross, Jagger, 2-year-old son Ziggy Blu and 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (who Ashlee shares with ex Pete Wentz.)

"Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE," Ashlee captioned her an Aug. 1 Instagram carousel. "THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM."

For the event, Jagger dressed in a pink gingham dress with a bow and a white necklace, similar to a costume Margot Robbie wore in the Barbie movie. Her guests were also dressed in their best Barbiecore, with Ashlee rocking a flower-printed top with the Barbie logo and matching sunglasses.