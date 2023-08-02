Ashlee Simpson's Barbie-Themed Birthday Party For Daughter Jagger Is Simply Fantastic

Ashlee Simpson rang in her and Evan Ross’ daughter Jagger's 8th birthday by making her "Barbie Dreams come true" with an adorable pink-colored party.

This Barbie is having a fantastic birthday party.

Ashlee Simpson Ross recently celebrated her daughter Jagger's 8th birthday by decking out their home with Barbie-themed decor, including a life-sized doll box baring the Mattel logo and a pink balloon play station.

The singer marked the festivities by sharing a family photo, which included husband Evan Ross, Jagger, 2-year-old son Ziggy Blu and 14-year-old son Bronx Mowgli (who Ashlee shares with ex Pete Wentz.)

"Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE," Ashlee captioned her an Aug. 1 Instagram carousel. "THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM."

For the event, Jagger dressed in a pink gingham dress with a bow and a white necklace, similar to a costume Margot Robbie wore in the Barbie movie. Her guests were also dressed in their best Barbiecore, with Ashlee rocking a flower-printed top with the Barbie logo and matching sunglasses.

Jagger's party also included sweets galore, like ice cream with pink toppings, mini pancakes and a cake modeled after Barbie's iconic side profile.

Evan also snapped pictures from the big day, including a pic of Jagger blowing a kiss to the camera as she posed with her gifts and a video of the little girl blowing out candles on her cake as she celebrated with her friends.

"JAGGER SNOW ROSS," Evan wrote on July 31. "Happy birthday. Your everything [sic]. Love you beyond this planet. Proud of you. Your 8. How is that possible. Wow. Wow."

Keep reading to see more cute moments from Ashlee and Evan's family.

Jagger's 8th Birthday

"Thank you to everyone for helping make JAGGERS BARBIE DREAMS COME TRUE," Ashlee wrote Aug. 2, 2023. "THANK YOU to the amazing TEAM."

Barbie Girls

The duo posed in a Barbie box photo backdrop at Jagger's birthday party.

Silly Faces

"Happiest Mother's Day to you my beautiful," Evan writes alongside this family photo. "You are pure love. I'm the luckiest man. You have made this life more beautiful then [sic] I could have ever imagined! .... & now we have another on the way"

Brush! Brush! Brush!

"CLEAN," Evan declares.

Model in the Making

"Styled by Jagger!" Ashlee writes on Instagram.

Dress Up Time!

"DADDY & MAMA's hats," Ashlee gushes next to this pic of Jagger.

Snowy Smiles

Bronx and Jagger strike very different poses for this holiday family photo!

Style Icon

Ashlee and Evan's little one is a natural in front of the camera!

Disney Darling

"Happy Birthday my baby girl!" Ashlee notes next to this photo of Jagger in a Snow White costume.

Dad of the Year

"Thank you for being the most loving dad, always taking our family on amazing adventures, making us laugh, and keeping everyday fun. We love you so much. Happy Fathers Day to the love of my life @realevanross," the "Pieces of Me" singer expresses online.

Twins!

Ashlee and Jagger match perfectly in this mother-daughter photo.

Brother and Sister Goals

These kids are just two peas in a pod! Doesn't get more adorable than that. 

Daddy's Little Girl

Nothing like snuggles with daddy to make everything better. 

Messy Hair, Don't Care

Sometimes you just gotta let your hair down! 

Piggyback Rides and Pigtails

Just a little father-daughter quality time for the books. 

Sassy Sunglasses

Just goes to show that her future is so bright! 

Quality Time with Pops

Hanging with your old man can be pretty cool! 

Like Father Like Daughter

Little quality time goes a long way. 

Simply the Cutest

Flying high in the sky like the angel she is! 

Disney Days

Nothing better than a family trip to Disneyland. 

Holiday Family Festivities

The Christmas spirit is alive and well in the Ross household! 

Family Boat Trips

Boat ride with the parents? Don't mind if I do! 

Kissy Face with Mama

Pucker up for the cameras, ladies! 

Costume Goals

The cutest little mini-me there ever was! 

Smile for the Camera

Going old school for the gram!

He's Here!

Ashlee and Evan welcome baby Ziggy Blu Ross in October 2020.

