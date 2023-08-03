Lizzo’s Former Creative Director and Documentary Filmmaker Speak Out Against Singer

Watch : Lizzo SUED By Former Backup Dancers: EVERYTHING WE KNOW

Lizzo is facing more "hostile" work environment accusations.

Shortly after three of the singer's former dancers filed a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment and weight-shaming, more of Lizzo's former collaborators are speaking out about their own experiences.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison said she underwent mistreatment while she was briefly director of the 2022 documentary Love, Lizzo. "In 2019, I traveled a bit with Lizzo to be the director of her documentary," Sophia tweeted on Aug. 1. "I walked away after about 2 weeks. I was treated with such disrespect by her."

Calling the Grammy winner "arrogant, self-centered and unkind," Sophia said she was thankful to have walked away when she did.

"I was not protected and was thrown into a s--ty situation with little support," Sophia added. "My spirit said to run as fast as you f--king can and I'm so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I've healed."

E! News has reached out to Lizzo's rep for comment on the allegation and has not heard back.