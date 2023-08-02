Christina Aguilera Makes a Convincing Case to Wear a Purse as a Skirt

Watch : Christina Aguilera Talks Facing Comparison In Hollywood

Christina Aguilera's got a bag of (fashion) tricks.

There's no denying the pop star is known for her bold sense of style, wearing everything from assless chaps to sexy pin-up looks over the years. Now, she's pushed the boundaries even further by donning a purse as a skirt.

Xtina modeled her sparkly pink micro-mini in an Aug. 1 Instagram, which looked like a replica of an Hermès Birkin bag with its shape, rolled handles and lock closure design. However, the Grammy winner's statement piece wasn't from the French brand. Instead, the purse skirt was a creation from Namilia's spring/summer 2024 collection.

To keep the focus on the shimmery number, Christina paired her look with a simple fitted black tee, clear sandal heels and large sunglasses.

And as for her glam? The "Genie in a Bottle" singer threw it back to the '90s with a glossy brown lip and a tousled updo à la Pamela Anderson.