Christina Aguilera Makes a Convincing Case to Wear a Purse as a Skirt

Christina Aguilera's got a bag of (fashion) tricks.
There's no denying the pop star is known for her bold sense of style, wearing everything from assless chaps to sexy pin-up looks over the years. Now, she's pushed the boundaries even further by donning a purse as a skirt.
Xtina modeled her sparkly pink micro-mini in an Aug. 1 Instagram, which looked like a replica of an Hermès Birkin bag with its shape, rolled handles and lock closure design. However, the Grammy winner's statement piece wasn't from the French brand. Instead, the purse skirt was a creation from Namilia's spring/summer 2024 collection.
To keep the focus on the shimmery number, Christina paired her look with a simple fitted black tee, clear sandal heels and large sunglasses.
And as for her glam? The "Genie in a Bottle" singer threw it back to the '90s with a glossy brown lip and a tousled updo à la Pamela Anderson.
Of course, the 42-year-old has never been afraid to break the fashion and beauty rules.
Just last year, she opened up about her iconic "Dirrty" era and the mayhem she caused with her risqué looks during that time.
"I was just so into not conforming," she told Vogue in October 2022. "I wanted the over-the-top look."
She continued, "It was very much at the time something that never would have been accepted on a red carpet, but that was part of my love of the rebelliousness of knowing that it offended certain people, people that were like 'how could she?'"
For Christina, stepping away from her previous good-girl image gave her a sense of freedom that she hadn't felt before.
"I wanted this album to embrace every different part of being a woman," she explained of her Stripped style. "From feeling empowered and strong, owning my sexuality, and not from what a guy thinks it should be. There's such a rule book that we need to look a certain way, act a certain way, be sexy but not too sexy, be a good girl, but not too good, because that's boring."
And as the superstar has gotten older, she's realized that how she presents herself is her prerogative.
As she put it, "I owe no one an explanation."
With that, relive Christina's best looks over the years.