Why Will Smith Regrets Pushing Daughter Willow Smith Into Show Business as a Kid

The Smiths may be a family of superstars, but the life in the public eye hasn't always been easy.

As as Will Smith recently revealed, that was especially true for his and Jada Pinkett Smith's kids Jaden Smith and Willow Smith as they started their respective acting and singing careers at such a young age.

"2010 was like the greatest year as an artist, as a parent," the Oscar winner told Kevin Hart on the July 3 episode of Hart to Heart while recounting the start of his kids' careers. "Karate Kid came out in June, 'Whip My Hair' came out in October. I'm building this dream of a family I've had in my mind. 'I'm going to do it better than my father did it.' We've talking about it, my father was abusive. I told myself I would never have that kind of energy with my family and I had a dream, an idea of a family I was building. Pretty much 2010 to 2012 I had achieved everything I had ever dreamed."

However, pushing their then 11-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to follow in their parents' Hollywood footsteps backfired at first.