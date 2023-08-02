The Bachelorette's Gabby Windey Debuts Romance With Comedian Robby Hoffman

The breakup came in the middle of Gabby's run on Dancing With the Stars, where she and pro Val Chmerkovskiy were runners-up. The reality star noted that it wasn't until she "finally had time to settle in L.A." following her busy few years that she was able to really listen to her heart.

"I think it was always a whisper in me that just got louder and louder," she continued on The View. "And I didn't really know to pay attention to it. I think when this happens there's some shame obviously surrounding it. So, I think I had to a little bit navigate through the shame—like, what is it, where is it coming from? But ultimately, like I said, I always just want to kind of do me, do what I want, figure it out later."

However, Gabby made it clear she's now proud to live her truth.

"Knowing how much people really care, I just want to be honest," the 32-year-old said. "I don't want to live and not be living my full truth. I don't want to do that to myself. I don't want to do it to my girlfriend. I don't want to do it to other people who really care about me and feel like they know me."