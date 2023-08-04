Fall in Love with These 14 Heart-Stopping Gifts in This Ultimate Heartstopper Fan Guide

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is not a drill. The new Heartstopper season just dropped today!
If you're like me and have been not-so-patiently waiting for the second season of Heartstopper to premiere for the last year or so, then this is probably a really exciting day. The follow up to the super successful and popular first season has been a long journey, but we are finally reunited with everyone's favorite heartstoppers: Charlie, Nick, and the rest of the crew!
This series has been very impactful, especially for LGBTQIA+ youth, and has touched the hearts of so many people. The love for this show is overwhelming, and we're here to give you 14 ways to carry that love throughout your everyday life. From stickers to sweaters to the original graphic novels, here are our favorite gifts for the Heartstopper fan in your life.
100Pcs Heartstopper Leaves Wall Decal
One of the most iconic motifs of the show are these cute falling leaves which have made it from the original graphic novel. Make your bedroom look like a scene from the show with these wall decals.
Embroidered Heartstopper Nick & Charlie Sweatshirt
Trust me, there's no better gift than an embroidered sweatshirt. This sweatshirt has a cute, little design of Nick and Charlie and their iconic "hi" line which is a perfect subtle fandom-inspired touch to your outfit.
Heartstopper Series Volume 1-4 Books Set
Of course, since this hit Netflix show is an adaptation, we have to suggest the original graphic novels it's based on. See how it all started with this book set that has Volumes 1-4 of the series.
Alice Oseman Collection 6 Books Set
If you're a fan of the graphic novels, did you know the author Alice Oseman has other novels within the Heartstopper universe? This set includes spin-off and standalone stories about new and old characters which is perfect for Hearstopper fans who just can't get enough.
Heartstopper Leaves Mug
What matches perfectly with this fall-themed design? A mug, of course. The colder months are just around the corner, so this mug would be the perfect gift for the coffee, tea, or hot cocoa lovers in your life.
Heartstopper Hi Speech Bubble Ring Set
Get this ring set and give one to the special someone in your life so you can always carry your love for each other and Heartstopper everywhere you go.
AUPU Heartstopper Hoodie
What's a fandom gift guide without a classic hoodie? This sweatshirt has the iconic Heartstopper leaves with the title along the sleeves and it comes in pink, black, or beige.
104Pcs Heartstopper TV Show Vinyl Stickers
You can never go wrong with a pack of fandom stickers. This set includes 104 stickers with designs inspired by the show and graphic novel to put on anything from your laptop to your water bottle.
A Good Girl's Guide to Murder
If you love the little details, here's a tidbit for you. Isaac, one of Charlie's best friends, is a big reader, and he was reading this very book in the show. It is a super popular murder mystery/thriller story that's even getting its own adaptation soon. Isaac is an icon, so we should all be taking his book recommendations.
Nick and Charlie - Book inspired candle
Everyone appreciates a good candle, especially with fall coming up soon. This Nick and Charlie candle has red berry, juniper, and citrus scents, and it is topped with a cute wax converse and backpack.
TOBGB Heartstopper Tote Bag
Add some fandom flair to your outfit with this tote bag. It has Nick and Charlie's famous "hi" quote along with the Heartstopper leaves, and it is made out of a durable canvas to hold your things for the whole day.
Truham Grammar School for Boys Sweatshirt
Rock some Truham Grammar School gear to rep Charlie, Nick, and the gang.
Heartstopper 16-Month 2023-2024 Wall Calendar
Count the days until the next Heartstopper season with this wall calendar that also includes a bonus poster and six special notes.
Heartstopper 16-Month 2023-2024 Weekly/Monthly Planner
If you like that calendar, there is a weekly planner option too for you to stay nice and organized all year long. It even comes with a cute sticker set.
