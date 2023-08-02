Free People Flash Sale: Save 66% On Dresses, Jumpsuits, Pants, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
A lot of the time when I see people who just exude coolness, they're wearing something from Free People. It's just one of those brands I can rely on because it strikes the perfect balance of being on-trend and serving as an investment piece I can wear for years to come. If I could have an entire wardrobe of Free People outfits, I would be in heaven. Unfortunately, it's just not always in my budget. That's why I am always on the lookout for deals and sales.
Flash sale alert: you can save up to 66% on Free People styles at Nordstrom Rack. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.
The Best Free People Deals
Free People Small World Cutout Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Sweater Dress
It may be too hot to rock a sweater right now, but it's never too soon to start planning your fall wardrobe— especially when there's a 66% discount. This sweater dress can be styled for fall with booties, winter with some tights and boots, and early spring with sneakers or sandals. There are three colors to choose from.
Free People Turnt Bodysuit
This bodysuit is simple, yet it's everything. It delivers an effortless moment and endless outfit compliments. Pro tip: turn this into a two-for-one piece and wear it backwards. It still works.
Free People Hello There Smocked Crop Top
Bring a retro aesthetic to your wardrobe with one of these shirred mesh tops. There are three patterns to choose from.
Free People Unknown Legend Slim Straight Leg Jeans
Relax a little and rock these laid back, straight leg jeans. This distressed style comes in two versatile colors.
Free People Real Deal Faux Leather Slit Pants
Make a statement with chic, faux leather flares.
Free People We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top
Use your imagination to think of all the ways you can rock this top. Wear it completely off-the-shoulder, both sleeves on the shoulder, or with one sleeve off-the-shoulder and the other on. This top comes in 2 colors.
Free People Vibe Check Tie Waist Jumpsuit
This floral jumpsuit is the perfect "one and done" outfit. From the cut-out at the back to the flared legs, it nails all the trends.
Free People Joi Eyelet Crop Blouse
Look effortlessly chic in a breezy, cropped eyelet top.
Free People Serendipity V-Neck Sweater
If you have to leave the house, you don't have to abandon comfort. This fuzzy top is next-level cozy and it comes in two colors.
Free People Another Life Print Crop Top
This floral top is an easy way to elevate jeans, denim shorts, or even a pair of sweats.