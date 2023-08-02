Free People Flash Sale: Save 66% On Dresses, Jumpsuits, Pants, and More

You deserve a shopping spree, especially when the deals are this good!

A lot of the time when I see people who just exude coolness, they're wearing something from Free People. It's just one of those brands I can rely on because it strikes the perfect balance of being on-trend and serving as an investment piece I can wear for years to come. If I could have an entire wardrobe of Free People outfits, I would be in heaven. Unfortunately, it's just not always in my budget. That's why I am always on the lookout for deals and sales.

Flash sale alert: you can save up to 66% on Free People styles at Nordstrom Rack. Here are some E! Shopping Editor-approved picks.

The Best Free People Deals

Free People Small World Cutout Long Sleeve Cable Stitch Sweater Dress

It may be too hot to rock a sweater right now, but it's never too soon to start planning your fall wardrobe— especially when there's a 66% discount. This sweater dress can be styled for fall with booties, winter with some tights and boots, and early spring with sneakers or sandals. There are three colors to choose from.

$148
$48
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Turnt Bodysuit

This bodysuit is simple, yet it's everything. It delivers an effortless moment and endless outfit compliments. Pro tip: turn this into a two-for-one piece and wear it backwards. It still works. 

$68
$25
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Hello There Smocked Crop Top

Bring a retro aesthetic to your wardrobe with one of these shirred mesh tops. There are three patterns to choose from.

$88
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Unknown Legend Slim Straight Leg Jeans

Relax a little and rock these laid back, straight leg jeans. This distressed style comes in two versatile colors.

$78
$35
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Real Deal Faux Leather Slit Pants

Make a statement with chic, faux leather flares.

$98
$50
Nordstrom Rack

Free People We the Free All Nighter Long Sleeve Surplice Crop Top

Use your imagination to think of all the ways you can rock this top. Wear it completely off-the-shoulder, both sleeves on the shoulder, or with one sleeve off-the-shoulder and the other on. This top comes in 2 colors.

$68
$30
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Vibe Check Tie Waist Jumpsuit

This floral jumpsuit is the perfect "one and done" outfit. From the cut-out at the back to the flared legs, it nails all the trends.

$148
$56
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Joi Eyelet Crop Blouse

Look effortlessly chic in a breezy, cropped eyelet top.

$45
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Serendipity V-Neck Sweater

If you have to leave the house, you don't have to abandon comfort. This fuzzy top is next-level cozy and it comes in two colors.

$138
$60
Nordstrom Rack

Free People Another Life Print Crop Top

This floral top is an easy way to elevate jeans, denim shorts, or even a pair of sweats.

$98
$45
Nordstrom Rack

Still shopping? This long sleeve top is the perfect transitional piece from summer to fall.

