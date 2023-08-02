Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Grégoire Separate After 18 Years of Marriage

Watch : Here's What Sofia Vergara Is Asking for in Joe Manganiello Divorce

It's the end of the road for Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire.

The Canadian Prime Minster announced that after having "many meaningful and difficult conversations," he and his wife have decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau—who shares kids Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9, with Grégoire—wrote in a post shared to Instagram Aug. 2. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."

Trudeau and Grégoire first met as kids growing up in Montreal and reconnected in 2003, tying the knot two years later.

The former couple's announcement comes one month after they were photographed out together celebrating Canada Day and most notably, nearly three months after attending King Charles III's coronation, where the two were seen walking hand-in-hand.