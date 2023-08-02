Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Wife Sophie Grégoire Separate After 18 Years of Marriage

It's the end of the road for Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire.
The Canadian Prime Minster announced that after having "many meaningful and difficult conversations," he and his wife have decided to separate after 18 years of marriage.
"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other for everything we have built and will continue to build," Trudeau—who shares kids Xavier, 15, Ella-Grace, 14, and Hadrien, 9, with Grégoire—wrote in a post shared to Instagram Aug. 2. "For the well-being of our children, we ask that you respect our and their privacy."
Trudeau and Grégoire first met as kids growing up in Montreal and reconnected in 2003, tying the knot two years later.
The former couple's announcement comes one month after they were photographed out together celebrating Canada Day and most notably, nearly three months after attending King Charles III's coronation, where the two were seen walking hand-in-hand.
In April, Trudeau, 51, also shared a shoutout to his wife in honor of her birthday.
"From this, to this, and everything in between," he wrote on Twitter, "there's no one I'd rather have by my side… I love you, mon amour."
The following month, he also praised Grégoire, 48, for the impact she's had raising their three kids.
"To all of the moms out there: I hope you can spend this day with your loved ones," he wrote in an Instagram post in honor of Mother's Day. "To my own mom, and to Sophie: You are two of the strongest, bravest, and greatest people we know. The kids and I love you both so very much."
As for the former television host, she's also publicly praised her husband over the years, especially for his role as a dad.
"This man could carry the love he has for his kids anywhere," she captioned a June Instagram post for Father's Day. "Dads, never underestimate your role as mentors in your family for your sons and your daughters. Be kind to yourselves, check on your mental well-being, slow down in silence when needed… and most of all, take the risk of loving with everything you got."