RHOBH's Erika Jayne Addresses Ozempic Use Speculation Amid Weight Loss

How many f--ks does Erika Jayne give about Ozempic rumors? Not one.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is the latest Bravolebrity addressing speculation that she used the FDA-approved, Type 2 diabetes medication to recently lose weight.
While appearing on the July 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen pointed out the 55-year-old looked like a "whisper of herself."
Erika confirmed, "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally."
After Andy quipped, "Not Ozempic-ally?" the singer clarified the reason for her slimmed-down appearance.
"I was going through menopause," Erika, who has also been busy rehearsing for her new Las Vegas residency "Bet It All on Blonde," explained. "I went to the doctor and I said get it off me."
Erika isn't the first Bravo star to shoot down Ozempic rumors. Kyle Richards has repeatedly denied accusations she used the drug on her recent health and wellness journey, instead crediting her weight loss to intense workouts and cutting out alcohol from her diet.
"I have never tried ozempic and this is not from plastic surgery," she replied to an Instagram user in January. "I did have a breast reduction in May. I'm honest about what I do. But if giving plastic surgery the credit makes you feel better then pop off sister."
Meanwhile, The Real Housewives of Orange County's Emily Simpson recently admitted she used Ozempic per her doctor's advice to help kickstart her body transformation. However, it was short-lived and she instead opted for daily workouts.
"The thing that bothers me the most is that when people comment on the way that I look, they constantly say, ‘Ozempic, Ozempic,'" Emily explained last month. "And it's like, yes, I did use that nine months ago, but I don't like that it discounts all the hard work I put in. At least gimme credit for seven days a week, getting up at 6 a.m. every morning and busting my butt in the gym every single day."
