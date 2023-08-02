RHOBH's Erika Jayne Addresses Ozempic Use Speculation Amid Weight Loss

Watch : Erika Jayne Talks Las Vegas Residency & RHOBH Season 13

How many f--ks does Erika Jayne give about Ozempic rumors? Not one.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is the latest Bravolebrity addressing speculation that she used the FDA-approved, Type 2 diabetes medication to recently lose weight.

While appearing on the July 1 episode of Watch What Happens Live, host Andy Cohen pointed out the 55-year-old looked like a "whisper of herself."

Erika confirmed, "Yes, I did come down in weight, and I did it hormonally."

After Andy quipped, "Not Ozempic-ally?" the singer clarified the reason for her slimmed-down appearance.

"I was going through menopause," Erika, who has also been busy rehearsing for her new Las Vegas residency "Bet It All on Blonde," explained. "I went to the doctor and I said get it off me."

Erika isn't the first Bravo star to shoot down Ozempic rumors. Kyle Richards has repeatedly denied accusations she used the drug on her recent health and wellness journey, instead crediting her weight loss to intense workouts and cutting out alcohol from her diet.