America Ferrera Dressed Like Barbie Even Without Wearing Pink—Here's How You Can, Too

Ready to party like Barbie but don't like to wear pink? Let America Ferrera be your sartorial spirit guide.

Playing one of the sole human characters in Greta Gerwig's Barbie already set Ferrera up to stand out among the bevvy of Barbies and a crew of Kens. But her stylist Karla Welch's savvy choice to dress the Ugly Betty alum almost entirey in black ensembles during the hit movie's promotional tour guaranteed that all eyes would be on Ferrera, a sole dark spot in a sea of bubblegum hues.

And that decision to not think pink, ironically, was inspired by the spirit of Barbie and the movie's progressive take on the iconic Mattel doll.

"What we can learn from Barbie is that you can do whatever you want and say you're Barbie," Welch told E! News in an exclusive interview. "That's the whole point of it: You don't have to wear pink. You can just say, 'This Barbie likes jeans and Birkenstocks,' and then you are the 'Jean and Birkenstock Barbie.' So it's really your attitude."

Now that's a Kenergy we can get behind.