Why Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac's Friendship Hasn't Been the Same Since Scenes From a Marriage

Watch : Oscar Isaac Can't Hide On-Camera From Jessica Chastain

It looks like Scenes from a Marriage may have affected scenes in real life.

Jessica Chastain recently opened up about how filming the emotional HBO miniseries, which follows a couple as their marriage falls apart, ultimately affected her off-screen friendship with costar Oscar Isaac.

"Scenes From a Marriage was very tough. And I love Oscar," she told Vanity Fair in an August 1 interview. "But the reality is, our friendship has never quite been the same."

The Oscar winner noted that the intense process of making the show—based Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman's 1973 series of the same name—left an impact on the pair.

"We're going to be okay," the 46-year-old continued. "But after that, I was like, I need a little bit of a breather. There was so much I love you, I hate you in that series."

And as much as their onscreen chemistry was palpable throughout the five-part series, their offscreen chemistry was just as fascinating to fans. In fact, Oscar and Jessica made headlines while on the red carpet at the series' Venice Film Festival premiere in 2021. The two held hands and wrapped their arms around one another while posing for photos, with Oscar appearing to kiss and sniff Jessica's arm.