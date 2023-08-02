Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Still Dating Despite Reports

Keep up, we have the tea on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship status.
Despite recent reports claiming that the beauty mogul and the Oscar nominee had called it quits, E! News has learned that Kylie and Timothée are in fact still dating.
And although they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, nothing has changed between the pair since they first sparked romance rumors in April. So, don't believe everything you read.
The Kardashians star's relationship with the Wonka actor began after her split from Travis Scott. The on-again/off-again couple—who share kids Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months—were most recently linked in December but their five-year seemingly fizzled for good in the New Year.
And even though their romantic status has changed over the years, Kylie, 25, and Travis, 32, have remained united when it comes to their kids. As a source close to Kylie told E! News in 2021, the pair are "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship."
As for Timothée, he's been linked to a number of stars over the years, including actress Eiza González, Madonna's daughter Lourdes Leon and Johnny Depp's daughter, Lily-Rose Depp.
The 27-year-old even made a rare comment about his personal life after photos of him and The Idol actress kissing on a boat in Italy surfaced online in 2019.
"I went to bed that night thinking that was one of the best days of my life," he told GQ in a Nov. 2020 profile. "I was on this boat all day with someone I really loved, and closing my eyes, I was like, indisputably, 'That was great.'"
"And then waking up to all these pictures, and feeling embarrassed, and looking like a real nob? All pale?" he continued. "And then people are like: This is a P.R. stunt. A P.R. stunt?! Do you think I'd want to look like that in front of all of you?!"
Since then, Timothée has kept his love life on the down low, which is likely why not much is known about his relationship with Kylie. So, we wouldn't hold out hope for a cameo on The Kardashians when season four debuts on Hulu this fall.