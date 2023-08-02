Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Are Still Dating Despite Reports

Watch : Is Travis Scott SHADING Timothee Chalamet Over Kylie Jenner?

Keep up, we have the tea on Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet's relationship status.

Despite recent reports claiming that the beauty mogul and the Oscar nominee had called it quits, E! News has learned that Kylie and Timothée are in fact still dating.

And although they prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight, nothing has changed between the pair since they first sparked romance rumors in April. So, don't believe everything you read.

The Kardashians star's relationship with the Wonka actor began after her split from Travis Scott. The on-again/off-again couple—who share kids Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 18 months—were most recently linked in December but their five-year seemingly fizzled for good in the New Year.

And even though their romantic status has changed over the years, Kylie, 25, and Travis, 32, have remained united when it comes to their kids. As a source close to Kylie told E! News in 2021, the pair are "good friends" and have a "great co-parenting relationship."