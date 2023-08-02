Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison 6 Months Ago

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are missing each each other greatly.
Six months after the Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison for tax fraud charges earlier this year, their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents have had zero contact during their time behind bars.
"195 days without a word to each other…" Savannah wrote in a July 1 Instagram story along with throwback images of the couple. "My heart is breaking…Please help to bring justice!"
The 25-year-old provided more insight into how Todd and Julie are doing on the July 1 episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast. Speaking with the family's lawyer, Alex Little, Savannah debunked tabloid rumors about the reality stars.
"It's hilarious because one of them was like, 'Oh, he's let himself go,'" the Sassy by Savannah founder noted. "First off, news flash, they don't sell hair color in commissary. So of course his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He's got a great prison barber."
The attorney added that Todd has made every effort to be a "good model prisoner."
"He is relentlessly optimistic and also, he stays on track," Alex said. "He's not gonna get sorta down in the dumps because this is where we are."
Part of that optimism comes from the couple's efforts to appeal their convictions for banks and tax fraud.
"He's focused on what he has to do to win the appeal," Alex explained. "He's very focused on what we're doing when things are happening keeping track of the process. He knows what our strong arguments are and he checks on those all the time."
"It's going to be a hard lift," Alex added, "but in this case, we've got real legitimate substantive arguments that we think if the court takes fairly, has a very good shot of winning."
Since Todd and Julie each reported to their respective prison locations in January for 12 and seven year sentences, Savannah has been guardian for younger brother Grayson, 17, and niece Chloe, 10. (The couple also share son Chase, 27, in addition to Todd's 33-year-old daughter from a previous marriage Lindsie.)