Todd and Julie Chrisley Haven't Spoken Since Entering Prison 6 Months Ago

Watch : Chase & Savannah Chrisley Detail Parents' "Inhumane" Prison Conditions

Todd Chrisley and Julie Chrisley are missing each each other greatly.

Six months after the Chrisley Knows Best stars reported to prison for tax fraud charges earlier this year, their daughter Savannah Chrisley revealed her parents have had zero contact during their time behind bars.

"195 days without a word to each other…" Savannah wrote in a July 1 Instagram story along with throwback images of the couple. "My heart is breaking…Please help to bring justice!"

The 25-year-old provided more insight into how Todd and Julie are doing on the July 1 episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast. Speaking with the family's lawyer, Alex Little, Savannah debunked tabloid rumors about the reality stars.

"It's hilarious because one of them was like, 'Oh, he's let himself go,'" the Sassy by Savannah founder noted. "First off, news flash, they don't sell hair color in commissary. So of course his hair is gray! But, you know what, I would tell him today, if he was out, keep it that way. Like, it looks good! He's got a great prison barber."