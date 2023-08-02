Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Sheer Ensemble for Her Latest Date Night With Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner stepped in out in sheer style for her latest outing with Bad Bunny in West Hollywood.

By Kisha Forde Aug 02, 2023 3:33 PMTags
Kendall JennerCouplesCelebritiesBad Bunny
Watch: Kendall Jenner Shares Her Plans to Become a Future Mom

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are keeping up with each other's calendars.

The Kardashians star and "La Jumpa" rapper were seen leaving Dave Chappelle's comedy show together at Delilah in West Hollywood on Aug. 1.

For the occasion, Kendall, 27, wore a black off-the-shoulder sheer top paired with a black lace bra. As for Bad Bunny, the 29-year-old wore a dark brown leather jacket, sporting a black T-shirt underneath.

The pair's late-night outing comes just days after the two stepped out for a dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The model and musician proved they were also on a roll with their July 26 outing, color-coordinating in all-black attire.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors back in February after they were spotted out on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Since then, the two have embarked on numerous outings including after-parties, courtside games and more.

photos
Kendall Jenner's Best Looks

However, neither Kendall nor Bad Bunny have publicly commented on the status of their relationship. And they may not anytime soon, considering the Grammy winner likes to keep details of his personal life close to his chest.

"I know [people are] going to say something," he told Rolling Stone in June. "People know everything about me, so what's left for me to protect? My private life."

BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

2

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Final Moments Detailed in 911 Call

3

Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

Keep reading to see even more photos of the pair's outings together.

BACKGRID
February 2023

Let the romance rumors begin! The stars raise eyebrows after a double date with pals Hailey and Justin Bieber.

Getty Images
March 2023

Award-worthy sighting. Kendall and Bad Bunny were spotted leaving Beyoncé and Jay-Z's Oscars 2023 after-party together in March.

Roger / BACKGRID
April 2023

Coachella cuties! The supermodel took a trip to the dessert to supporting the superstar singer.

Roger / BACKGRID
April 2023

They also spent time cozying up in the crowd together.

BACKGRID
April 2023

In late April, Kendall and Bad Bunny took their romance to NYC, where they enjoyed a stylish date night.

Gotham/GC Images
May 2023

Met Gala official! The duo attended an after-party together in NYC.

TikTok
May 2023

Spending time with her inner circle! Bad Bunny joined Kendall on a tropical trip with her closest pals in May.

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
May 2023

Courtside date night.

BACKGRID
May 2023

The duo once again wore coordinating outfits during a night out in Los Angeles.

Can't keep up? Get every update, exclusive clips and more from your favorite family.

Trending Stories

1

Beyoncé’s Daughter Rumi Seen in Rare Photo Looking So Grown Up

2

Euphoria Actor Angus Cloud’s Final Moments Detailed in 911 Call

3

Taylor Swift Gives $55 Million in Bonuses to Her Eras Tour Crew

4

YouTuber Spent $14K to Transform Into Dog Takes First Walk in Public

5

Maralee Nichols Shares New Pic With Her and Tristan Thompson's Son