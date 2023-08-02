Kendall Jenner Rocks Sexy Sheer Ensemble for Her Latest Date Night With Bad Bunny

Watch : Kendall Jenner Shares Her Plans to Become a Future Mom

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are keeping up with each other's calendars.

The Kardashians star and "La Jumpa" rapper were seen leaving Dave Chappelle's comedy show together at Delilah in West Hollywood on Aug. 1.

For the occasion, Kendall, 27, wore a black off-the-shoulder sheer top paired with a black lace bra. As for Bad Bunny, the 29-year-old wore a dark brown leather jacket, sporting a black T-shirt underneath.

The pair's late-night outing comes just days after the two stepped out for a dinner date at Sushi Park in West Hollywood. The model and musician proved they were also on a roll with their July 26 outing, color-coordinating in all-black attire.

Kendall and Bad Bunny first sparked romance rumors back in February after they were spotted out on a double date with Justin and Hailey Bieber. Since then, the two have embarked on numerous outings including after-parties, courtside games and more.