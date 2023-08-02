Sofía Vergara Is On Hot Pursuit to Kick Back on Florida Girls' Trip Amid Joe Manganiello Divorce

Weeks after Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello announced their divorce, the Modern Family star jetted off to Florida to spend time with her friends.

Friends can be like family. Just ask Sofía Vergara.

Amid her divorce from Joe Manganiello, the Modern Family star headed to Florida to kick back with BFF Margarita Heilbron and niece Claudia Vergara.

"Our last night in Tampa!" Sofía wrote on Instagram Aug. 1 alongside a snap of herself and Margarita. "Luv u @margieheilbron too many laughs!!"

Just a few days before, the actress shared a snap of them and Claudia grabbing dinner. As she captioned the photo, which featured the trio gathered around the table, "Tampa nights." 

The trip come about two weeks after Sofía and Joe announced they were ending their seven-year marriage. Two days later, the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce on July 19, citing "irreconcilable differences" and listing their date of separation as July 2 in court documents obtained by E! News. In her response filed July 26, the Hot Pursuit alum cited the same reason for the breakup, according to documents obtained by People.

And it's safe to say Sofía is on a hot pursuit to relax this summer. Before kicking back in Tampa, the 51-year-old enjoyed a girls' trip to Italy with her friends, including Camila Morrone.

"Last days of vacay!" Sofía captioned a July 17 post which featured pictures of her in a leopard swimsuit. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"

 

And as the America's Got Talent judge continues to move forward—she was recently spotted without her wedding ring—she continues to receive support from her pals.

This includes from her Modern Family co-star Julie Bowen, who commented on Sofía's swimsuit photo from her Italian getaway, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!" 

