TikToker Mikayla Nogueira Addresses Claims She's Taking Ozempic

Watch : Dr. Terry Dubrow & Dr. Paul Nassif Warn About Ozempic Side Effects

Mikayla Nogueira is setting the record straight.

After a commenter questioned whether the TikToker was taking Ozempic—the type 2 diabetes medication that has become a weight loss trend in Hollywood—the beauty influencer addressed the speculation.

"No, I am not on Ozempic," Mikayla said in an Aug. 1 TikTok video. "I've never been on that, and I won't ever go on it. So, I don't know what—what does that have to do with anything?"

Indeed, the content creator expressed her confusion about why this topic keeps being brought up on social media.

"This is, like, such a thing dude on TikTok," she said earlier in the clip. "Anybody makes a video, 'You're on Ozempic.' Like, the video could be about anything. My video has nothing to do with my weight, my body, nothing. 'Ozempic!' I literally can't. It's everywhere bro. It's all I see."

However, Mikayla simply laughed off the rumor. "I'm sorry," she captioned the video, "but this comment has me cracking up given the context of the video."