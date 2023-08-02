Beyoncé Pays Tribute to O’Shae Sibley Who Was Fatally Stabbed While Dancing to Her Music

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

Beyoncé is spotlighting a beloved dancer after his tragic death.

O'Shae Sibley, a 28-year-old choreographer, was dancing and vogueing to the Grammy winner's music while at a Brooklyn gas station July 29 when he was confronted by a group of men who wanted him to stop, witnesses told NBC News.

A witness told NBC New York that after "a few fights and back and forth arguing," one of the men "pulled out a knife and stabbed him" in the torso. Authorities are investigating the incident, per NBC News, as a possible hate crime.

Shortly after his passing, Beyoncé updated her website's homepage to include a message in his honor that read, "Rest in Power O' Shae Sibley."

A friend of Sibley's, Otis Pena, said he witnessed the stabbing and reflected on the heartbreaking situation at hand.

"They murdered him because he's gay, because he stood up for his friends," Pena said in a video shared to Facebook July 30. "His name was O'Shae, and you all killed him. You all murdered him right in front of me."