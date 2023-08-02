Ava Phillippe Reveals One More Way She’s Taking After Mom Reese Witherspoon

Ava Phillippe is ready to take over our FYPs.
The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared her first-ever "Get Ready With Me" video on Instagram on Aug. 1, proving she's ready to level-up her influencing game. The video—sponsored by the skincare brand Biossance—showed the 23-year-old prepping her skin with some of her "favorite" products with the brand's vegan squalane oil.
"What's my favorite beauty hack? Skincare that's good for both me & the environment!" she wrote in the caption, adding in the clip, "One thing I love about Biossance is they're really environmentally conscious."
Her latest business move is just one of the many ways she has taken after her look-alike mom, who became a Global Ambassador for Biossance in 2021. So, it seems Reese is passing down both her skincare routine and her love of environmental activism with this latest venture.
In fact, the Oscar winner joined Ava in making mother-daughter sponsored content, as they each documented themselves preparing for a night out at Oceana's SeaChange summer charity party at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach last month.
"Perfect Summer night with my girl @avaphillippe," Reese wrote July 23 alongside photos of the same beauty products Ava was using. "Learning all about @oceana incredible conservation work #BiossancePartner."
Ava—who graduated from UC Berkeley last year—echoed the eco-friendly message in her own "Get Ready With Me" post.
The influencer filmed herself applying the marine algae eye cream ($56) before smoothing on what she calls "Botox in a bottle," the label's rapid plumping serum ($68). She finished her routine with the probiotic gel moisturizer ($54) and the signature squalane and vitamin C rose oil ($74), noting, "I love the way it smells because I love the smell of roses."
Ava finished getting ready for her night out by changing into a white sleeveless top and black choker necklace. As for her glam, she added a swipe of tan eyeshadow and a glossy lip for a minimalistic, polished look at the Oceana event.
Ava has long been candid about how much inspiration she takes from Reese, who she's previously described as "gorgeous, thoughtful, strong, & fun."
"I am so lucky to love & be loved by a mom like you," she wrote for Mother's Day last year, adding in a more recent post, "I love sharing life with you."
In addition to Ava, Reese shares Deacon, 19, with Ryan and is also mom to Tennessee, 10, with talent agent Jim Toth. Reese and Jim announced their breakup in March after 11 years of marriage.
