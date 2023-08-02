Ava Phillippe Reveals One More Way She’s Taking After Mom Reese Witherspoon

Watch : Reese Witherspoon Addresses Jim Toth Divorce "Speculation"

Ava Phillippe is ready to take over our FYPs.

The daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe shared her first-ever "Get Ready With Me" video on Instagram on Aug. 1, proving she's ready to level-up her influencing game. The video—sponsored by the skincare brand Biossance—showed the 23-year-old prepping her skin with some of her "favorite" products with the brand's vegan squalane oil.

"What's my favorite beauty hack? Skincare that's good for both me & the environment!" she wrote in the caption, adding in the clip, "One thing I love about Biossance is they're really environmentally conscious."

Her latest business move is just one of the many ways she has taken after her look-alike mom, who became a Global Ambassador for Biossance in 2021. So, it seems Reese is passing down both her skincare routine and her love of environmental activism with this latest venture.

In fact, the Oscar winner joined Ava in making mother-daughter sponsored content, as they each documented themselves preparing for a night out at Oceana's SeaChange summer charity party at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach last month.