Proof Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s California Home Is Far From Ordinary

Watch : See Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Extraordinary California Home

This home is absolutely legendary.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans a look inside their spacious house Beverly Hills, Calif. residence, featuring earth tones, light-filled rooms and a preserved tree.

The couple began their tour at the living room, featuring a curved couch with plenty of cushions.

"And [for] some people, their living room is more like a showpiece and they spend all the time in the den or the family room," John told Architectural Digest in a video published Aug. 1, "but we are actually in the living room quite a lot."

In addition to the space being aesthetically pleasing, it also doubles as a family-friend space for the pair, who are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month.

"I will say, this is a very kid-proof house," Chrissy said. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos.'"