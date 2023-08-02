Proof Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s California Home Is Far From Ordinary

This home is absolutely legendary.
Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans a look inside their spacious house Beverly Hills, Calif. residence, featuring earth tones, light-filled rooms and a preserved tree.
The couple began their tour at the living room, featuring a curved couch with plenty of cushions.
"And [for] some people, their living room is more like a showpiece and they spend all the time in the den or the family room," John told Architectural Digest in a video published Aug. 1, "but we are actually in the living room quite a lot."
In addition to the space being aesthetically pleasing, it also doubles as a family-friend space for the pair, who are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month.
"I will say, this is a very kid-proof house," Chrissy said. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos.'"
Moving on from the living room, Chrissy and John showed off their massive kitchen, which they called "the heartbeat of our home."
"We're doing big meals, having friends over," the "All of Me" singer explained. "We have Thanksgiving here, Christmas here. We do everything. We always wanted to have a home where it would be like an open door for our friends and family. "
As for the bedrooms, the duo showed Luna's pastel-colored room, which features a small slide, a ball pit and a fun-sized kitchen with an Easy Bake oven. Miles' room is a safari-themed paradise, featuring a bed shaped like a Jeep and a miniature rock climbing wall.
Chrissy and John's own bedroom featured brown colors and a sofa set in the corner, which the model uses for therapy sessions.
When John joked that he also sleeps on the couch when he's in trouble, Chrissy chimed in, "It's such a joke amongst married people, but we have never done it. If anything, I used to book a room at The Bowery."
Their residence also includes a piano bar, which is where the family can store musical instruments, John sometimes writes music and Luna takes piano lessons. Among other things on display in that room? One wall is decorated with all of their awards, including John's Oscar for Best Original Song for "Glory" from Selma.
