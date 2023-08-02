Proof Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s California Home Is Far From Ordinary

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave an inside look at their warm Beverly Hills home, which included kid-proof rooms and a massive kitchen, known as the "heartbeat" of their residence.

This home is absolutely legendary.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend gave fans a look inside their spacious house Beverly Hills, Calif. residence, featuring earth tones, light-filled rooms and a preserved tree.

The couple began their tour at the living room, featuring a curved couch with plenty of cushions.

"And [for] some people, their living room is more like a showpiece and they spend all the time in the den or the family room," John told Architectural Digest in a video published Aug. 1, "but we are actually in the living room quite a lot."

In addition to the space being aesthetically pleasing, it also doubles as a family-friend space for the pair, who are parents to Luna, 7, Miles, 5, Esti, 6 months, and Wren, 1 month.

"I will say, this is a very kid-proof house," Chrissy said. "People are always scared to bring their kids over. They're like, 'No, they're gonna jump on everything.' I'm like, 'Look at this, it's chaos.'"

photos
Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Pics

Moving on from the living room, Chrissy and John showed off their massive kitchen, which they called "the heartbeat of our home."

"We're doing big meals, having friends over," the "All of Me" singer explained. "We have Thanksgiving here, Christmas here. We do everything. We always wanted to have a home where it would be like an open door for our friends and family. "

As for the bedrooms, the duo showed Luna's pastel-colored room, which features a small slide, a ball pit and a fun-sized kitchen with an Easy Bake oven. Miles' room is a safari-themed paradise, featuring a bed shaped like a Jeep and a miniature rock climbing wall.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for LOVED01

Chrissy and John's own bedroom featured brown colors and a sofa set in the corner, which the model uses for therapy sessions.

When John joked that he also sleeps on the couch when he's in trouble, Chrissy chimed in, "It's such a joke amongst married people, but we have never done it. If anything, I used to book a room at The Bowery."

Their residence also includes a piano bar, which is where the family can store musical instruments, John sometimes writes music and Luna takes piano lessons. Among other things on display in that room? One wall is decorated with all of their awards, including John's Oscar for Best Original Song for "Glory" from Selma.

Keep reading for more adorable family moments from Chrissy and John.

Instagram / John Legend
Dad and His Kids

John shared this photo on Instagram after Chrissy announced the news, writing, Wren Alexander Stephens, our new love."

Instagram
Surprise!

Chrissy revealed on June 28, 2023 that she and John welcomed another baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate earlier that month. He is partially named after the surrogate herself, Alexandra, who is pictured here with the Chrissy's Court star.

Instagram
Presenting Wren Alexander Stephens

Chrissy shared this photo of her and John's son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Welcome Baby Wren

Chrissy and John appear with their son after his birth in June 2023.

Instagram
Legend-arily Adorable

Chrissy and John appear with their kids Luna, 6, Miles, 4, and baby Esti, almost 3 months, in Venice, Italy in April 2023.

instagram.com/chrissyteigen
Mother & Daughter

Chrissy appears with the couple's youngest daughter during a trip to London in April 2023.

Instagram
Family of Five

Chrissy and John posed with their three kids in a Valentine's Day photo.

Instagram
Calling Home

Miles sweetly crashes a video call between his dad and mom.

Instagram
Nap Time

Little Esti fell asleep her mama's shoulder.

Instagram
Kisses

John cuddled with baby Esti in a sweet father-daughter snap.

Instagram
"Our New Love"

John shared his first photo with baby Esti all bundled up.

Instagram
Cuddles

"look at u out here lookin like a baby," Chrissy captioned a photo of daughter Esti.

She and John welcomed the baby girl on Jan. 13. 

Instagram
New Sister

The couple introduced their new baby girl to the world by sharing a photo of daughter Luna and son Miles holding the newborn in a fuzzy blanket from Barefoot Dreams.

"She's here! Esti Maxine Stephens - the house is bustling and our family could not be happier," Chrissy wrote on Instagram. "Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss."

Meanwhile, John penned from his account, "I'm in awe of Chrissy's strength and resilience and I'm so thrilled to see how Luna and Miles embrace their baby sister. I'm so, so grateful, but that doesn't seem like a big enough word."

Instagram
Dress to Impress

"Sometimes you gotta cooooordinate," John wrote on Instagram as his daughter wore a dress from the American Girl x Janie and Jack collection.

Instagram
Live Lullaby

During his dad's kick off concert for his Las Vegas residency on April 22, Chrissy shared a hilarious photo of Miles sleeping through the set.

Instagram
Play Time

Who wants to play with Miles? Chrissy and John's son was all smiles when exploring his DockATot Tent of Dreams. 

Instagram
Birthday Fun

Chrissy hosted a math competition and family dinner for John's 42nd birthday on Dec. 28, 2020.

Instagram
TV Time

Ever wonder what Chrissy's family watches during the day? Here's your answer. "Thank you @mightyexpressofficial for releasing new episodes on @NetflixFamily!" the proud mom wrote on Instagram. "It's their favorite show and these two have watched every episode over and over and over, so mom and dad are verrrrrry happy there are new ones!" 

Instagram
Let's Eat

"Superheroes and sushi was a hit!!" Chrissy wrote on Instagram as John and Miles enjoyed a sushi class with Krispy Rice. "I cannot thank @krispyrice enough for making this happen for our little class." 

Instagram
Busted

Want to be a fly on the wall in the Legend-Teigen house? Chrissy's Instagram Stories could help! The Cravings author documented John enjoying father-daughter time as Luna was styled in Mini Boden.

Instagram
Family Rules

Life isn't always pretty, but it's always filled with love in this household. "Forever!" Chrissy wrote on her Instagram

 

Instagram
Bed Time

When it was time for Chrissy to read a children's book, the proud mom snuggled up with the Barefoot Dreams In The Wild throw.  

Instagram
Twinning

While celebrating Fourth of July 2020, Chrissy captured John and their son Miles wearing matching swimsuits.

instagram
Let's Eat!

"First rice krispies!" Chrissy shared on Instagram while cooking with Luna in her Little Sleepies outfit. "We do less then the full amount of cereal and add peanut butter chips. Also make sure to fold in mini marshmallows that aren't melted at the end. And don't press into the pan! We want gooey, stretchy pieces." 

Instagram
Miles Turns 2!

"Happy birthday to the boy who gives our household so much life," wrote Chrissy Teigen on Instagram, wishing her little boy a happy birthday. "You're bonkers, my tiny fearless love bug, but I wouldn't have it any other way. I melt every time I look at your cheeky little face. I love you, happy TWO!"

Instagram
Happy Birthday, Miles!

"Our little guy is 2 today," wrote John Legend to his little boy Miles. "Happy birthday, Miles!"

 

Instagram
Family Time

"Quaranteam," John captioned the photo in April 2020.

Instagram
Cuddles on the Couch

"Dysfunction junction," Chrissy captioned the image.

Boys and Bears

John and Miles look just as cute as that pile of teddy bears in this photo.

NBC
A Legendary Christmas

Chrissy, John, Luna, and baby Miles were so festive and fun while filming their NBC holiday special this November.

photos
View More Photos From Chrissy Teigen & John Legend's Cutest Family Moments
