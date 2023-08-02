Glow All Summer Long With Sofia Richie Grainge’s Quick Makeup Hacks To Beat the Heat

We included these products used by Sofia Richie because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Sofia is a brand partner for Hourglass Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Putting on makeup in the summer can be so frustrating sometimes. It's such a bummer when you nail the perfect glam just to sweat it all off once you leave the house. If you don't want to go makeup-free, Sofia Richie Grainge came through with a quick and easy solution for "natural, light summer makeup" on her TikTok.
Sofia's simple approach is just what you need if you struggle in the summer heat. Instead of wearing foundation, Sofia gets a gorgeous dewy glow with the lightweight Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, which she puts on with her hands instead of a brush.
Emulate Sofia's stunning glow with the easy-to-apply products from her effortlessly chic routine.
Sofia Richie Grainge's Summer Beauty Must-Haves
Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint
"I'm gonna start with the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint. I don't want anything over the summer in this California heat that is going to be too heavy. I just want something that's a two-for-one, a little tint [and] a little hydration. Honestly, I just feel like I have a really nice dewy glow," Sofia said.
Sofia uses this skin tint in the shade 9. There are 18 shades to choose from.
Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer
After applying the Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, Sofia used this concealer in the shade Pearl around her eyes. She raved, "Wow, it is doing all the things for me."
The Hourglass Vanish Airbrush Concealer comes in two sizes and 13 shades.
Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder- Talc Free
Sofia shared, "I am going to go in with the translucent setting powder. I am obsessed with this product. I'm just going to go in and just kind of push in where I concealed to just kind of lock that in place."
There are three shades to choose from.
Hourglass Veil Powder Brush
Sofia applied and blended the Hourglass Veil Translucent Setting Powder with this double-ended brush.
Hourglass Ambient Lighting Palette
Sofia described this as a "beautiful bronzing palette." She combined all the shades, remarking, "I'm honestly gonna play with all three."
These trios come in three color combinations and Sofia uses the Ambient Lighting Palette Volume III shades.
Hourglass Unlocked Instant Extensions Lengthening Mascara
Sofia loves Hourglass mascara because it delivers "a nice lifting." She added, "I didn't even have to curl my lashes. It just does its job."
Hourglass Phantom Volumizing Glossy Lip Balm
Sofia insisted, "I think this is a must-have, must-have product. It's hydrating. It's moisturizing, but it's great lip coverage and it leaves just a really pretty gloss sheen on your lips. Stunning, no lip liner."
She used the shade Sense, which is a peachy beige.
You'll see just how easy this makeup routine is in the TikTok below.
@sofiarichiegrainge Glowing all summer long with @Hourglass Cosmetics Veil Skin Tint #HourglassPartner ? original sound - Sofia Richie Grainge
