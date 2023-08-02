Glow All Summer Long With Sofia Richie Grainge’s Quick Makeup Hacks To Beat the Heat

We included these products used by Sofia Richie because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. Sofia is a brand partner for Hourglass Cosmetics. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Putting on makeup in the summer can be so frustrating sometimes. It's such a bummer when you nail the perfect glam just to sweat it all off once you leave the house. If you don't want to go makeup-free, Sofia Richie Grainge came through with a quick and easy solution for "natural, light summer makeup" on her TikTok.

Sofia's simple approach is just what you need if you struggle in the summer heat. Instead of wearing foundation, Sofia gets a gorgeous dewy glow with the lightweight Hourglass Veil Hydrating Skin Tint, which she puts on with her hands instead of a brush.

Emulate Sofia's stunning glow with the easy-to-apply products from her effortlessly chic routine.