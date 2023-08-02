How You Can Stay in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Guest House

Watch : Gwyneth Paltrow Invites YOU to Stay in Her Guest House

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to take one fan on a goop-filled trip of a lifetime.

The actress recently announced that, in partnership with Airbnb, she will open her Montecito, Calif. guest house for a one-night stay on Sept. 9.

Upon arrival, Gwyneth will personally greet her guests and "ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay," per the Airbnb listing.

The home, which will host up to two people, features a wood burning fireplace, a miniature bar and one bedroom with high ceilings. As for the bathroom, Gwyneth noted she will stock the place with products from her company goop, adding on Instagram, "Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came."

Guests can also expect to be "nestled right in nature" and can go for a swim in her massive secluded pool. However, the cherry on top might just be a private dinner alongside Gwyneth and her husband Brad Falchuk.