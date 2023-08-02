How You Can Stay in Gwyneth Paltrow’s Montecito Guest House

Gwyneth Paltrow is ready to take one fan on a goop-filled trip of a lifetime.
The actress recently announced that, in partnership with Airbnb, she will open her Montecito, Calif. guest house for a one-night stay on Sept. 9.
Upon arrival, Gwyneth will personally greet her guests and "ensure you have all the necessities for a comfortable and rejuvenating stay," per the Airbnb listing.
The home, which will host up to two people, features a wood burning fireplace, a miniature bar and one bedroom with high ceilings. As for the bathroom, Gwyneth noted she will stock the place with products from her company goop, adding on Instagram, "Your skin is going to be better when you leave than when you came."
Guests can also expect to be "nestled right in nature" and can go for a swim in her massive secluded pool. However, the cherry on top might just be a private dinner alongside Gwyneth and her husband Brad Falchuk.
"Another amazing thing we can do when you come and stay is we could have a little chef's dinner together in our wine room," the Oscar winner added. "You can select whatever bottle of wine you like. We can have a fantastic, cozy dinner with your guest and my husband."
The inspiration for the experience came after Airbnb reached out to Gwyneth to help "make the world a little less lonely."
"While we may begin as strangers, I hope we'll find connections and commonalities over a delicious meal," the 50-year-old wrote on Instagram. "Lay by the pool, go on one of my favorite hikes and of course you'll have a bathroom stocked with my favorite @goop products for a truly luxuriating stay. Hope to host you soon."
Not to mention, you'll be neighbors for a night with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey and Ariana Grande, who also live in Montecito, just outside of Santa Barbara, Calif.
Booking for the guest home opens Aug. 15 at 1 p.m. ET. See inside her guest home here.