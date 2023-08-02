Lizzo Sued By Former Dancers for Alleged Sexual Harassment and Weight-Shaming

Watch : Lizzo Addresses BACKLASH to "Harmful" GRRRLS Lyric

Lizzo has been accused of creating a "hostile, abusive work environment" for three of her former dancers in a new lawsuit.

In a complaint filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court and obtained by E! News on Aug. 1, Crystal Williams, Arianna Davis and Noelle Rodriguez allege they were subjected to a wide range of mistreatment while working with the singer, including sexual harassment, weight-shaming and disability discrimination.

In addition, the performers are also suing Lizzo's Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley, who they claim often preached about her Christian views while also oversharing "luridly detailed stories about her masturbatory habits and sexual fantasies, occasionally taking breaks to publicly practice her oral sex skills on bananas" in front of the dance crew.

E! News has reached out to Lizzo's rep and Quigley for comment but hasn't heard back.

The defendants said Lizzo made them uncomfortable in one instance in February, when the "Truth Hurts" artist arranged for the dance crew to visit Amsterdam's Red Light District. In the complaint, the plaintiffs accused Lizzo of "inviting cast members to take turns touching the nude performers" at an adult club and, specifically, goading Davis when she refused to. They also allege that Lizzo "badgered" one of her security guards into hopping onstage and pulling down his pants during the outing.