Meet the Cast of Big Brother Season 25, Including Some Historic Houseguests

Big Brother has some big news to share for its upcoming season.

The reality series hosted by Julie Chen Moonves officially revealed the 16 houseguests who will compete on season 25, which premieres Aug. 2 on CBS.

Among the contestants is Matt Klotz, a Team USA deaflympics gold medalist and record-breaking swimmer. Klotz, a Baton Rouge resident, will be the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.

Another person making Big Brother history? Jag Bains, who noted in a recent teaser that he is the first Sikh contestant to join the series.

Plus, there's an unexpected reality tv relationship this season with Survivor icon Cirie Fields' son Jared Fields participating.

Alongside the announcement of the contestants, CBS also dropped a video with the 16 houseguests—who will live in a comic-book inspired home—introducing themselves to the audience.

"If it wasn't already your favorite color, it's the spiciest diva walking the streets of New York," said Blue Kim, a brand strategist. Professional flutist Izzy Gleicher added, "Hailing from New York City at a staggering height of 5-foot-5, the funny, charming, irresistible—sorry ladies, she's taken—it's Izzy."