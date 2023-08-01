Meet the Cast of Big Brother Season 25, Including Some Historic Houseguests

Big Brother season 25 will feature 16 new houseguests, including deaflympics gold medalist Matt Klotz and Survivor legend Cirie Fields' son Jared. Learn all about the contestants below.

Big Brother has some big news to share for its upcoming season.

The reality series hosted by Julie Chen Moonves officially revealed the 16 houseguests who will compete on season 25, which premieres Aug. 2 on CBS.

Among the contestants is Matt Klotz, a Team USA deaflympics gold medalist and record-breaking swimmer. Klotz, a Baton Rouge resident, will be the first deaf contestant to appear on the show.

Another person making Big Brother history? Jag Bains, who noted in a recent teaser that he is the first Sikh contestant to join the series.

Plus, there's an unexpected reality tv relationship this season with Survivor icon Cirie Fields' son Jared Fields participating.

Alongside the announcement of the contestants, CBS also dropped a video with the 16 houseguests—who will live in a comic-book inspired home—introducing themselves to the audience.

"If it wasn't already your favorite color, it's the spiciest diva walking the streets of New York," said Blue Kim, a brand strategist. Professional flutist Izzy Gleicher added, "Hailing from New York City at a staggering height of 5-foot-5, the funny, charming, irresistible—sorry ladies, she's taken—it's Izzy."

As for what else is in the store, fans can expect a summer filled with "aw-dropping moments and twists that will send the Houseguests spiraling into another universe," the network teased.

Big Brother season 25 will air Sundays, Wednesdays and Thursdays on CBS beginning Aug. 6.

In the meantime, keep reading to learn all about the houseguests on Big Brother season 25.

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Bowie Jane

Age: 45

Hometown: Melbourne, Australia

Current City: Los Angeles, Calif.

Occupation: Barrister/DJ

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Izzy Gleicher

Age: 32

Hometown: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Professional flutist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Mecole Hayes

Age: 30

Hometown: St Louis, Mo.

Current City: Upper Marlboro, Md.

Occupation: Political consultant

Sonja Flemming/CBS
America Lopez

Age: 27

Hometown: Edinburg, Texas

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Medical receptionist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Hisam Goueli

Age: 45

Hometown: Minneapolis, Minn.

Current City: Seattle, Wash.

Occupation: Geriatric physician

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Matt Klotz

Age: 27

Hometown: Cameron Park, Calif.

Current City: Baton Rouge, La.

Occupation: Deaflympics gold medalist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Blue Kim

Age: 25

Hometown: Riverside, Calif.

Current City: New York, N.Y.

Occupation: Brand strategist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Cameron Harding

Age: 34

Hometown: Eastman, Ga.

Occupation: Stay-at-home dad

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Kirsten Elwin

Age: 25

Hometown: Orlando, Fla., via Dominica

Current City: Houston, Texas

Occupation: Molecular biologist

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Red Utley

Age: 37

Hometown: Gatlinburg, Tenn.

Occupation: Sales

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Reilly Smedley

Age: 24

Hometown: Portland, Maine

Current City: Nashville, Tenn.

Occupation: Bartender

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Cory Wurtrnberger

Age: 21

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Occupation: College student

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jared Fields

Age: 25

Hometown: Norwalk, Conn.

Occupation: Exterminator

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Luke Valentine

Age: 30

Hometown: Weston, Fla.

Current City: Coral Springs, Fla.

Occupation: Illustrator

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Felicia Cannon

Age: 63

Hometown: Tacoma, Wash.

Current City: Kennesaw, Ga.

Occupation: Real estate agent

Sonja Flemming/CBS
Jag Bains

Age: 25

Hometown: Omak, Wash.

Occupation: Truck company owner

