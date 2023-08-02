Too Hot to Handle’s Georgia Hassarati Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend Harry Jowsey for Cheating Allegations

Georgia Hassarati cannot handle her ex's cheating allegations.
The Too Hot to Handle alum defended herself in a series of TikTok videos July 31 while addressing her ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey's recent interview about the end of their relationship. On July 19, Harry said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that his last girlfriend "kinda" cheated on him.
"I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship, that tends to like... that will really set you over that line," Harry said without naming the ex. "You have a boyfriend—you shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy."
Harry also noted how he had been "such an angel" in the relationship and "took care of every aspect" of his former girlfriend's life, including giving her bags and a Rolex. However, he said it was likely that the ex would say he was lying about how things went down.
Now, Georgia gave her side of the story on social media, alleging that Harry previously accused her of being unfaithful while she was at Coachella when she was actually there for work. She recalled how he wanted "constant updates" during the trip, so she sent photos to "prove I was home and in bed every night" as well as shared her location with him.
"He got mad at me anyway," the Australian star continued. "I let him do what he did and break up with me with a pathetic handwritten letter that he left on his bed... I didn't look back. Now, he's so angry that I wasn't trying to get back with him or trying to kiss his ass, so he has to publicly degrade me further, like it wasn't enough during our relationship."
Georgia went on to recall a hurtful time when Harry allegedly wrote in a manifestation journal that he wanted to date a Kardashian, even though they were seven months into their own relationship at the time.
"He hates that I've moved on so effortlessly," she said, "so he has to now tell you all that I've cheated on him."
Georgia further said that Harry was only accusing her of cheating because he's "so sad and full of guilt" from his own alleged infidelities. "He has to flip the blame on someone else," she shared. "He was the biggest mistake to my character, to my image, to everything."
And as for the claim that he funded her designer lifestyle? "In the whole one-year relationship, he bought me one Louis Vuitton bag, which I was so grateful for," Georgia said. "Every other bag, I have the receipts for, I bought myself. He can have the bag back."
Harry appeared in season one of the Netflix dating show in 2020, whereas Georgia starred in season three in 2022. She went on to compete on Perfect Match, which she won alongside The Mole's Dom Gabriel.
It appears Georgia and Harry started dating last year, but initially split after a few months together.
Harry confirmed his single status in December 2022, telling E! News at the time that he was planning to stay single for three years: "I'm just, I'm not having much luck."
"And I started therapy after this last breakup," the 26-year-old added. "I think that I just need to focus on myself a little bit because this last breakups have possibly been the hardest thing I've ever been through."
However, it seems the pair reconnected by February, as they walked the red carpet together at multiple events, including the Star Trek: Picard premiere, Cirque du Soleil's Corteo premiere and the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
E! News has reached out to Harry's team on Georgia's allegations but hasn't received a comment.