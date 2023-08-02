Too Hot to Handle’s Georgia Hassarati Calls Out Ex-Boyfriend Harry Jowsey for Cheating Allegations

Watch : What Harry Jowsey Thinks About Ex-GF Francesca Farago's Engagement

Georgia Hassarati cannot handle her ex's cheating allegations.

The Too Hot to Handle alum defended herself in a series of TikTok videos July 31 while addressing her ex-boyfriend Harry Jowsey's recent interview about the end of their relationship. On July 19, Harry said on the Call Her Daddy podcast that his last girlfriend "kinda" cheated on him.

"I think when they start to take a fancy for other guys while you're in a relationship, that tends to like... that will really set you over that line," Harry said without naming the ex. "You have a boyfriend—you shouldn't be, like, bouncing on that guy."

Harry also noted how he had been "such an angel" in the relationship and "took care of every aspect" of his former girlfriend's life, including giving her bags and a Rolex. However, he said it was likely that the ex would say he was lying about how things went down.

Now, Georgia gave her side of the story on social media, alleging that Harry previously accused her of being unfaithful while she was at Coachella when she was actually there for work. She recalled how he wanted "constant updates" during the trip, so she sent photos to "prove I was home and in bed every night" as well as shared her location with him.