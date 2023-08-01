How YouTuber Toco Made His Dog Dreams Come True

YouTuber Toco, who spent $14,000 on a suit that turns him into a Border Collie, said the transformation was a "a dream I've had since I was a little child."

Dogs are a man's best friend—and maybe even transformation inspiration.

At least that's certain in the case of Tokyo-based YouTuber Toco, who recently made headlines for paying upwards of $14,000 for a realistic Bordie Collie costume. What's more, Toco has already taken his suit out for a walk in public, bewildering actual dogs and humans alike.

And Toco's transformation is nothing short of a childhood dream come true.

"My dream of being an animal since I was a little child came true when I became a collie!" Toco said in a YouTube video posted last September. "This time I'm finally going to fulfill a dream I've had since I was a little child to be a dog and walk outside! First, I'm going to go out in house yard!"

In the video, he showcased how his realistic costume works, performing dog-like motions like wagging a tail and rolling over. But in addition to showing off his skills, Toco also pondered the paws-ability of fulfilling childhood wishes.

In fact, he even manifested his four-legged transformation in writing years before making his dreams a doggone reality.

"I remember writing in my grade school graduation book that I wanted to be a dog and walk outside," Toco said. "I don't remember why I wrote that. It's thought-provoking to think that such an unrealistic dream of my childhood will come true."

