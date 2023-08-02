HSMTMTS Star Sofia Wylie Details the Return of Original Wildcats for Season 4

They're all in this together—again.
For the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, some of East High's original Wildcats got their heads back in the game including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. And for star Sofia Wylie, who plays Gina on the Disney+ series, it was an experience that had her soaring for a few reasons.
"Being with the OGs was incredible," Sofia told E! News in an exclusive interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We've had a lot of them come on the show individually throughout the series but having them all in one room together was so exciting."
As the 19-year-old noted, seeing the cast reunite 15 years after graduating from the beloved franchise was nothing short of inspirational.
"Just seeing their dynamic with one another and how they've all remained so close and really grown together as a unit," she explained, "even though they've all also gone off and done a lot of individual things, I think that gives me a lot of hope for our cast."
And though the series may be coming to a close, for Sofia, her bond with the rest of her castmates—of which include Olivia Rodrigo, Joshua Bassett and more—is just beginning.
"We will still be in each other's lives afterwards and we'll still be able to support and champion each other on," she noted, "no matter what we end up doing."
But working alongside the original gang isn't all that stands out to Sofia about season four, especially considering her character's relationship with Ricky (Joshua) takes center stage—though the couple are keeping their romance under wraps, for now.
"I think that adds such a cool level to their dynamic," Sofia explained, "because while they probably want to be holding each other's hands in public and hugging and doing what couples do, they can't because they want to keep it special just between them. But whether or not they keep it a secret for long, I think that it'll be up to the viewers to find out."
As she put it, "There's a lot of drama that I think occurs due to the fact that their relationship is a secret and that's always interesting to see."
The final eight episodes of the series will premiere on Disney+ Aug. 9.