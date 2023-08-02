HSMTMTS Star Sofia Wylie Details the Return of Original Wildcats for Season 4

Watch : Sofia Wylie Says Goodbye to HSMTMTS

They're all in this together—again.

For the fourth and final season of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, some of East High's original Wildcats got their heads back in the game including Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel. And for star Sofia Wylie, who plays Gina on the Disney+ series, it was an experience that had her soaring for a few reasons.

"Being with the OGs was incredible," Sofia told E! News in an exclusive interview prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike. "We've had a lot of them come on the show individually throughout the series but having them all in one room together was so exciting."

As the 19-year-old noted, seeing the cast reunite 15 years after graduating from the beloved franchise was nothing short of inspirational.

"Just seeing their dynamic with one another and how they've all remained so close and really grown together as a unit," she explained, "even though they've all also gone off and done a lot of individual things, I think that gives me a lot of hope for our cast."